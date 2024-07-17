While Bath City fans have enjoyed watching players with a bright future in the game this season, such as Ephraim Yeboah, and they have also witnessed the club acquire the services of experienced players from the Football League, like Isaac Vassell, fans of The Romans have been treated to even better players in the past. Many of them have either become club legends in the process or have gone on to bigger and better things.

After all, while Bath City’s most loyal supporters will want the club to keep hold of any notable talents, it’s an impossible task given the level the club operates at. It’s also a joy to see players who were unknown at Bath City go on to become heroes at other clubs in higher divisions. Bath has certainly contributed here, enabling players to grow in a great environment and develop enough to tempt clubs higher up in the football pyramid to invest in their talents. It’s admirable for such a small club.

Of course, teams all over the country can also claim to do the same, but Bath City has arguably had more gifted players who have earned life-changing moves and gone on to have successful careers than most other clubs in the non-league pyramid. Likewise, the club has also been a viable option for professionals who are nearing the end of their careers, with some players turning out for The Romans and contributing behind the scenes as they look towards life after football.

Ultimately, for a relative minnow compared to the behemoths of English football, whom fans watch every week on Match of the Day and back for major trophies when it comes to betting, Bath City has managed to stand out as a viable option for an array of players with differing objectives. So, without further ado, let’s take a look back at some of Bath City’s best-ever players.

Kaid Mohamed went on to have a successful career in the Football League

For more senior members of the Bath City faithful, Kaid Mohamed is a name they’ll undoubtedly remember. The Welshman scored 26 goals in 65 appearances for the club before being snapped up by non-league giants at the time, AFC Wimbledon. Bath City’s loss was most definitely the fan-owned clubs’ gain, with the Wombles getting the very best out of Mohamed, a tricky forward who contributed to the club’s remarkable return to the Football League. Moves to big sides like Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town, and Port Vale enabled Mohamed to spread his name further, although he failed to replicate the type of success he experienced at AFC Wimbledon despite also being a well-liked player at Cheltenham Town following his departure from the Dons. Eventually, Kaid Mohamed dropped out of the professional game and even managed to re-sign with Bath City for the 2015/2016 season before his head was turned and he joined Eastleigh. Overall, though, when assessing some of the most talented players to have ever turned out for Bath City, Kaid Mohamed is right up there with the best of them.

Tommy Doherty is a Bristol City legend

As we’ve already touched on, on occasions, Bath City has managed to acquire the services of players who were seemingly on the way down after having excellent careers in the professional game. Tommy Doherty certainly fits the bill in that respect, despite only making one appearance for the club. In his prime, the former Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers midfielder was a fearsome competitor who always gave his all. Doherty loved to get stuck in; he was as combative as they come, and he was a real leader on most of the sides he signed for. While he also impressed at Wycombe Wanderers and even earned a move abroad to Hungarian side Ferencvárosi TC, Doherty’s glory days were at Bristol City. The Robins’ faithful adore their local legend, with Doherty being a proud Bristolian himself and managing to ply his trade for the club he supported as a child. Known as a rumbustious, rough-and-tumble bruiser who loved to go to war, they don’t make them like Tommy Doherty anymore. Doherty had far more to his game than just putting in a hard tackle and striking fear into his midfield opponents, though, eventually going on to showcase his all-round game on the international stage for Northern Ireland. The midfield general might have only been with Bath City for a short while and had injury issues still haunting him, but his quality was clear from the offset. The Bristol City legend certainly had a solid career in the game.

Bobby Zamora had a fruitful loan spell at the club in 2000

(Image via https://x.com/BBCSport)

In the same way Bristol City see Bath City as a viable destination for their young players to deal with the rigours of senior men’s football, Bristol Rovers have also done the same in the past. In 2000, a young Bobby Zamora was in need of an invaluable experience away from the club as he looked to establish himself in the senior game and show The Gas’ manager at the time that he had the tools needed to have a highly successful career in professional football. Turning out for the club five times and scoring seven goals, Zamora’s potential was clear to see. He was simply too good for the level, resulting in Brighton & Hove Albion taking him on-loan, before the Seagulls decided to make his fruitful three-month loan spell a permanent move in August 2000. From there, the rest is history as Bobby Zamora went on to join huge clubs like Tottenham; he fired West Ham to Premier League promotion at Wembley, scored goals in the UEFA Europa League with Fulham, and even managed to make a few appearances for England.