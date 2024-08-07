A look into gains and misses 8 years after adoption of the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism

Kenya’s adoption of the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism (NSCVE) in September 2016 was a significant step towards addressing terrorism. It officially recognized the existing efforts of non-state actors in countering violent extremism (CVE) and prioritized partnerships with the government in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE).

This validation of civil society and community-based organizations has given them a stronger platform to address important community issues.

The County Action Plans (CAPs) provide more focused strategies to tackle the root causes of radicalization and recruitment locally, leading to increased resilience among vulnerable populations. There is also greater community engagement in PCVE and other peace and security initiatives at the county level.

Over the past eight years, since the introduction of the 2016 NSCVE, there have been significant changes in the national and regional threat forecast due to Kenya’s increased involvement in security operations in East Africa.

According to data from CHRIPS Terrorism Observatory, terrorist attacks in Kenya have been concentrated in Wajir, Lamu, Mandera, and Garissa counties, targeting both security personnel and civilians mostly using explosives and firearms. In addition, violent extremist groups have been recruiting and radicalizing university students, especially those with specialized skills that could be beneficial to their operations.

With plans to launch an updated NSCVE, it is important to review the successes and shortcomings of the 2016 strategy to inform the new approach.

Public involvement in NSCVE

A recent CHRIPS study found that the establishment of County Engagement Forums (CEFs) during the 2016 NSCVE was a positive development. These forums have been crucial in raising public awareness about PCVE through public meetings and barazas.

The study highlighted that public involvement in the design and implementation of the strategy was limited, and the process was rushed, affecting public ownership and uptake.

Sufficient consultations were not held with the relevant stakeholders, especially during the national policy design. A diverse range of stakeholders needs to be involved in the NSCVE design and implementation process, with adequate time, access, and support given to all, including minority groups and persons with disabilities.

Law enforcement in PCVE

The participation of security actors in non-coercive enforcement strategies has improved collaboration and information-sharing among stakeholders.

The involvement of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) and civil society organizations (CSOs) has boosted public trust in security actors, reducing fears of community members being targeted for sharing information.

Citizens are actively engaged in local security efforts, reporting suspicious activities and participating in dialogue with security agencies.

Multi-stakeholder interventions have encouraged community involvement in preventing violent extremism.

It is important not to forget that practices such as profiling, extrajudicial killings, and disappearances by security actors can damage community relations and hinder PCVE efforts.

Research and monitoring in PCVE

Continuous research and monitoring of violent extremism is essential for informing effective programs and policies to counter it. Understanding the evolving threat and implementing tailored strategies requires regular data collection and analysis.

The 2016 strategy’s lack of emphasis on research and monitoring is a significant shortcoming hence need for a revised strategy to include a robust mechanism for ongoing research to ensure evidence-based and responsive PCVE efforts.

Women in PCVE

Women are not adequately involved in PCVE activities, limiting progress in these efforts. They are often only involved superficially, attending public meetings but not taking on leadership roles.

Despite their crucial role in promoting peace and security, reports show an increase in women’s involvement in terrorism.

Data indicates a rise in women’s arrests for terrorism-related activities over the last five years, with ten women arrested in 2019, two in 2020, three in 2021, and eight in 2023 indicating the role of women in VE has changed and any new strategy to address this threat must consider this evolving landscape.

Failing to include a gendered approach in PCVE efforts may result in incomplete national policies.

Mental health in PCVE

Mental health issues in the PCVE context are a growing concern, highlighting the need for more attention.

The CEF has prioritized the psychosocial support pillar, promoting discussions on mental health, raising awareness, and providing stress and trauma management skills.

The updated NSCVE strategy offers a chance to address these gaps and build on successes.

The recommendations include increasing public involvement, enhancing coordination among community security mechanisms, emphasizing research and monitoring, integrating gender into PCVE efforts, and focusing on mental health support for survivors.

Kenya can enhance its ability to prevent and counter violent extremism effectively and holistically with these recommendations.

By Rahma Ramadhan- Research Fellow at CHRIPS.