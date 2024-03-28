A Step-by-Step Guide On How To Withdraw Money From ATM

Withdrawing money from an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) is a convenient way to access cash anytime, anywhere. In this guide, we will walk you through the simple steps on how to withdraw money from ATM machine.

Find a nearby ATM that is affiliated with your bank or financial institution. Ensure that the ATM is in a secure location and well-lit, especially if you plan to use it at night. Approach the ATM machine and insert your debit or ATM card into the card slot. Make sure to insert the card in the direction indicated by the arrows on the card slot. Once your card is inserted, the ATM will prompt you to enter your Personal Identification Number (PIN). Carefully enter your four or six-digit PIN using the keypad provided on the ATM machine. After entering your PIN, the ATM will display a menu of transaction options. Select the “Withdrawal” or “Cash Withdrawal” option from the menu by pressing the corresponding button on the ATM keypad. The ATM will then prompt you to select the account from which you wish to withdraw money, such as checking or savings. Once you have selected the desired account, enter the amount of money you want to withdraw using the keypad. After entering the withdrawal amount, carefully review the transaction details displayed on the ATM screen. Ensure that the withdrawal amount and selected account are correct before proceeding. Once you have confirmed the transaction details, press the “Enter” or “Confirm” button on the ATM keypad to proceed with the withdrawal. The ATM will then dispense the requested amount of cash through the cash dispenser slot. After receiving the cash, the ATM will prompt you to remove your card from the card slot. Remember to take your debit or ATM card from the machine, as well as any printed transaction receipt if available.

Count the cash you have withdrawn to ensure that the amount is correct.

Safely store your cash and debit card in your wallet or purse before leaving the ATM location.

Also Read: A Beginner’s Guide: How To Trade On Binance