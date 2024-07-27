Aaron Ashmore Siblings: Meet His Identical Twin Brother Shawn Ashmore

Aaron Ashmore is a Canadian actor recognized for his roles as Jimmy Olsen in Smallville and Steve Jinks in Warehouse 13.

His career includes appearances in films like Safe and The Shrine, along with guest roles in various TV series.

Aaron married Zoë Kate in 2014 and has two daughters.

Siblings

Aaron’s only sibling is his identical twin brother, Shawn Ashmore, who was born just a few minutes earlier on October 7, 1979.

Like Aaron, Shawn is an accomplished actor, best known for his roles as Iceman in the X-Men film series and Mike Weston in the TV show The Following.

The brothers have often been compared due to their striking resemblance and shared passion for acting.

Both Aaron and Shawn have collaborated in the entertainment industry, with notable appearances in Smallville, where their paths crossed in a memorable episode.

Their close bond extends beyond their professional lives; they have supported each other throughout their careers and often share insights into their experiences in the industry.

Career

Aaron began his acting career in the late 1990s, initially appearing in television commercials and small roles.

His early work included appearances in TV movies such as The Perfect Son and The Skulls II. These early experiences helped him hone his craft and gain visibility in the industry.

Aaron’s breakthrough came when he was cast as Jimmy Olsen in the hit series Smallville, which premiered in 2001.

The show focused on the early life of Clark Kent before he became Superman.

Aaron’s portrayal of Jimmy, a character known for his loyalty and charm, resonated with audiences. He joined the cast in the sixth season and quickly became a fan favorite.

His performance contributed to the show’s success, and he reprised the role in the series finale, further solidifying his place in the Smallville legacy.

Following his success in Smallville, Aaron starred as Steve Jinks in the sci-fi series Warehouse 13 from 2009 to 2014.

The show followed a team of agents who retrieved and protected supernatural artifacts.

Aaron’s character, a former ATF agent with the ability to detect lies, brought a unique dynamic to the ensemble cast.

The show received critical acclaim and developed a dedicated fan base, allowing Aaron to showcase his range as an actor in a blend of action, drama, and humor.

From 2015 to 2019, Aaron played Johnny Jaqobis in the space opera series Killjoys.

The show followed a trio of bounty hunters navigating a dangerous and politically charged galaxy.

Aaron’s character was known for his resourcefulness and loyalty to his friends, and he was central to many of the series’ emotional arcs.

Killjoys was praised for its character development and storytelling, and Aaron’s performance was a key factor in its success.

In addition to his television work, Aaron Ashmore has appeared in several films.

Notable titles include The Shrine, a horror film where he plays a journalist investigating a mysterious disappearance in a remote Polish village, Fear Island, a slasher film where he portrays one of a group of friends facing a deadly threat during a weekend getaway and I Put a Hit on You, a comedy in which he plays a man who finds himself in a precarious situation after a misunderstanding leads to a hit being put on him.

Aaron has also made guest appearances on various television shows, including Veronica Mars, where he appeared in a recurring role as Duncan Kane, a character central to the show’s early plotlines.

He had a guest role in The West Wing, a critically acclaimed political drama, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

In addition to these roles, Aaron has participated in various independent films and projects, demonstrating his commitment to diverse storytelling.

Awards and accolades

Aaron has received several awards and nominations throughout his acting career, reflecting his talent and contributions to the industry.

Notably, he was nominated for a Leo Award in 2010 for Best Lead Performance by a Male in a Feature Length Drama for his role in The Thaw.

In 2019, Aaron received a nomination for the Canadian Screen Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Killjoys, showcasing his impact in the sci-fi genre.

These nominations highlight his versatility and the recognition he has garnered for his work in both television and film.