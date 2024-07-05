Aaron Judge Siblings: All About John Judge

Aaron Judge is an American professional baseball outfielder for the New York Yankees.

He is a six-time MLB All-Star and was unanimously selected as the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017.

In 2022, Judge set the AL record for most home runs in a season with 62, breaking the 61-year-old record held by Roger Maris, and won the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

The Yankees selected Judge with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft.

After making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge went on to have a record-breaking rookie season in 2017, hitting 52 home runs, the second most by a rookie in MLB history.

In 2022, Judge re-signed with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract and was subsequently named the team’s captain.

Despite facing challenges, he continues to deliver exceptional plays, hitting his 30th home run this season.

Siblings

Judge has one sibling, an older brother named John Judge. Aaron and his brother John were both adopted by their parents, Patty and Wayne Judge.

John is a few years older than Aaron and is reportedly of Asian descent.

Not much is known publicly about John Judge, as he has chosen to lead a more private life compared to his famous younger brother.

It’s reported that John followed in his parents’ footsteps and became a teacher, though he does not live in the US.

Career

Judge is a professional baseball outfielder who has played his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees.

Some of the highlights of his career so far include being drafted by the Yankees in the 1st round (32nd overall) of the 2013 MLB draft out of Fresno State University.

He made his MLB debut in 2016 and had a record-breaking rookie season in 2017, hitting 52 home runs (2nd most by a rookie) and being unanimously named AL Rookie of the Year.

Also Read: Lonzo Ball Siblings: Get to Know LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball

Judge has been a 6-time MLB All-Star 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023.

In 2022, he set the American League single-season home run record with 62 home runs, breaking the 61-year-old record held by Roger Maris.

Judge also won the AL MVP Award that year. Judge re-signed with the Yankees in 2022 on a 9-year, $360 million contract and was named the team’s captain.

He has consistently been one of the most productive power hitters in MLB, leading the league in several offensive categories over his career.

Despite some injury setbacks, Judge has remained a dominant force in the Yankees lineup and one of the faces of the franchise.

Accolades

Judge has accumulated an impressive array of accolades and achievements over the course of his MLB career.

He is a 6-time MLB All-Star, having been selected to the All-Star team in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In 2022, Judge was named the American League MVP after a historic season in which he set the AL single-season home run record with 62 home runs, breaking the 61-year-old record held by Roger Maris.

He was also unanimously selected as the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year after a standout debut season.

Judge has led the American League in home runs twice, in 2017 and 2022.

His power hitting prowess has earned him 3 Silver Slugger Awards, in 2017, 2021 and 2022. He also won the 2017 Home Run Derby, becoming the first rookie to capture the title.

Beyond his individual accolades, Judge has been recognized for his leadership and character. In 2022, he was awarded the Hank Aaron Award, and was named the Associated Press Athlete of the Year.

Most recently, he was appointed as the team captain of the New York Yankees, a testament to his standing within the organization and the game of baseball.

Personal life

Judge’s wife is Samantha Bracksieck. The couple has been together since high school, attending Linden High School in California.

They got married in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in December 2021.

Bracksieck is a kinesiology graduate student who was recognized for her award-winning master’s thesis on elbow injuries in MLB players.

She is a supportive partner to Judge, often attending his games and supporting his record-breaking achievements, like when he set the AL single-season home run record in 2022.

The couple shares a passion for sports beyond just baseball, and have been spotted at various sporting events together.