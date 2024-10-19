Aaron Nola Siblings: All About Austin Nola

Aaron Nola is a professional baseball pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Drafted seventh overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, he made his MLB debut on July 21, 2015.

Nola has established himself as a key player, starting six consecutive Opening Day games from 2018 to 2023.

He has a career record of 104 wins and 79 losses, with a 3.70 ERA over 1,621.1 innings pitched.

Siblings

Nola has one sibling, Austin Nola, who is older by about three and a half years.

Both brothers were raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and excelled in baseball from a young age.

Austin, a former LSU All-American shortstop, currently plays as a catcher for the San Diego Padres.

They made history in October 2022 when they faced each other in the MLB postseason, becoming the first brothers to compete as pitcher and batter in playoff history135

Career

Nola attended Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, where he excelled in baseball and gained recognition for his pitching talent.

Following high school, Nola played college baseball at Louisiana State University (LSU), where he became one of the top pitchers in college baseball.

During his time at LSU, he was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2013 and helped lead the Tigers to the College World Series.

His outstanding performance earned him multiple All-American honors.

Nola’s professional career began when he was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

He made his Major League Baseball debut on July 21, 2015, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his rookie season, Nola showcased his potential by finishing with a solid 6-2 record and a 3.59 ERA over 13 starts.

However, injuries limited his appearances in 2016, but he rebounded in 2017 with a strong season that included a 12-11 record and a 3.54 ERA.

Nola truly broke out during the 2018 season, achieving an impressive 17-6 record and a remarkable 2.37 ERA.

His performance earned him his first All-Star selection and a third-place finish in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

He continued to be a top performer for the Phillies in subsequent years, including the 2021 season when he recorded over 200 strikeouts for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Nola played a crucial role in leading the Phillies to the postseason, where they reached the World Series.

His strong performance throughout the playoffs further solidified his reputation as an ace pitcher.

In 2023, he continued to demonstrate his reliability by starting another Opening Day game for the Phillies.

Accolades

Nola has received numerous accolades throughout his baseball career, both in college and professionally.

In college, he was a standout player for the LSU Tigers, earning the SEC Pitcher of the Year award twice and the National Pitcher of the Year award in 2014.

Nola was also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and received multiple First-Team All-American honors from various organizations.

In Major League Baseball, he has been recognized as an NL All-Star in 2018 and was named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2022.

Nola was selected as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2014 and participated in the Futures Game in 2015.

His consistent performance has led him to rank among the top pitchers in strikeouts and earned run average (ERA) throughout his career.

Personal life

Nola is married to Michelle Nola. The couple has two children together.

Their son was born on March 26, 2020, coinciding with what would have been the opening day of the 2020 MLB season, had it not been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They welcomed their daughter on September 9, 2022.

Nola often shares insights about his family life, highlighting the importance of his wife and children as a source of support throughout his baseball career.