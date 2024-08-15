Aaron Paul Siblings: A Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Aaron Paul, born Aaron Paul Sturtevant on August 27, 1979, in Emmett, Idaho, is an acclaimed American actor and producer.

He gained fame for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad, earning three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Paul has also starred in films such as Need for Speed and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and voiced Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman.

He is married to Lauren Parsekian and has two children.

Siblings

Aaron is the youngest of four children born to Darla and Robert Sturtevant. He has three older siblings, Danielle, Rachelle, and Stephen.

Danielle is Aaron’s oldest sister, and not much is publicly known about her, as she tends to stay out of the spotlight.

Rachelle, another sister, also prefers to maintain a private life away from the media attention surrounding her famous younger brother.

Stephen, Aaron’s older brother, has pursued acting as well, with credits in TV shows such as Veronica Mars and The OC.

However, he has not achieved the same level of fame and success as Aaron.

Growing up in a large family in Emmett, Idaho, Aaron has spoken fondly of his siblings and the close-knit relationship they share.

Despite his immense fame and success, he remains grounded and credits his family for keeping him humble and focused throughout his acting career.

Career

Paul’s acting career began in the late 1990s with small roles in television shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place.

He also appeared in music videos for Korn and Everlast, as well as commercials for brands like Juicy Fruit and Vanilla Coke.

His early film roles included Whatever It Takes, K-PAX, and Mission: Impossible III.

He also had guest appearances on shows like The Guardian, CSI, ER, Veronica Mars, and Bones.

Paul’s breakthrough role came in 2008 when he was cast as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series Breaking Bad.

The character was originally meant to be killed off in the first season, but creator Vince Gilligan changed his mind after seeing Paul’s chemistry with co-star Bryan Cranston.

Paul went on to win three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Jesse in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

After Breaking Bad ended in 2013, Paul continued to take on diverse roles in film and television.

Notable projects include the films Need for Speed, Eye in the Sky, and Central Intelligence, as well as the TV series The Path and Westworld.

In 2019, Paul reprised his role as Jesse Pinkman in the Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino, and starred in the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.

He has also lent his voice to animated shows like Tron: Uprising and BoJack Horseman.

With a net worth estimated at $25 million, Paul’s career has been marked by critical acclaim, industry recognition, and a diverse range of roles that showcase his talent and versatility as an actor.

Awards and accolades

Paul has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, particularly for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series three times, making him one of only two actors to achieve this feat since the category’s separation into comedy and drama.

In addition to his Emmy wins, Paul has earned multiple Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actor on Television and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2014.

He has also received nominations for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others, totaling over 20 wins and 28 nominations throughout his career.