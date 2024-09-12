Aaron Rodgers Siblings: Get to Know Jordan and Luke

Aaron Rodgers is an American professional football quarterback currently playing for the New York Jets in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of California, Berkeley, where he set multiple passing records before being drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

He spent 18 seasons with the Packers, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 2010 and earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Over his career, Rodgers has received numerous accolades, including four NFL MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and multiple All-Pro selections.

Siblings

Rodgers has two brothers, Jordan and Luke.

Jordan, the younger brother, played quarterback at Vanderbilt University and had a brief career in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Luke, the older brother, has not pursued a professional football career.

The relationship among the Rodgers brothers has been strained for nearly a decade, primarily due to a family feud that became public in 2016 when Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette.

During that time, he revealed the estrangement from Aaron, which has been attributed to a long-standing sibling rivalry and subsequent disagreements that escalated into a public fallout.

The family dynamics have been complicated, with both Jordan and Luke expressing their desire for a closer relationship with Rodgers, but the rift remains unresolved.

College career

Rodgers’ college career began at Butte College in Oroville, California, where he played for one season in 2002.

Despite limited recruitment opportunities due to his size and high school performance, he excelled at Butte, leading the team to a 10-1 record, a NorCal Conference championship, and a No. 2 national ranking.

He threw 26 touchdowns and was named the conference MVP, which caught the attention of larger programs, including the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2003, Rodgers transferred to UC Berkeley, where he became the starting quarterback by the fifth game of the season.

He led the Golden Bears to a 7-3 record, notably defeating Illinois, the only Division I school that had previously offered him a chance.

His sophomore year included a standout performance against No. 3 USC, where he helped secure a dramatic triple-overtime victory.

In 2004, Rodgers guided Cal to a 10-1 record and a top-five ranking, setting multiple school records, including the lowest interception percentage.

He finished the season with 2,566 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pac-10 honors and finishing ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.

After this successful season, he declared for the 2005 NFL Draft.

NFL career

Rodgers’ NFL career began when he was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Initially, he served as a backup to legendary quarterback Brett Favre for three seasons.

In 2008, following Favre’s departure, Rodgers became the starting quarterback.

Rodgers quickly established himself as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

He led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2011, earning Super Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Over his career, he has won the NFL MVP award four times (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and has consistently ranked among the top quarterbacks in multiple statistical categories, including passer rating and touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In March 2023, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, but his debut season ended abruptly due to a torn Achilles after just four plays on September 11, 2024.

Personal life

Rodgers has never been married but he has had several high-profile relationships over the years.

He dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. They met at the Academy of Country Music Awards and were together for over three years before breaking up in 2017.

Following that relationship, he began dating former race car driver Danica Patrick in January 2018.

The couple was spotted house-hunting together in 2019 but ultimately split in June 2020 after nearly two years together.

One of Rodgers’ most serious relationships was with actress Shailene Woodley. They started dating in early 2021 and became engaged shortly after.

However, the couple called off their engagement in February 2022 after less than a year together.

Rodgers is reportedly dating Mallory Edens, an internet personality and model who is the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.