Ababu Namwamba Tipped as Potential Replacement for Cleophas Malala Amid UDA Crisis

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to hold a crucial National Executive Committee meeting tomorrow that may determine the fate of its beleaguered Secretary-General, Cleophas Malala.

The party has been embroiled in a political standoff at Hustler Centre, where Mr. Malala’s supporters clashed with those advocating for his removal. Recent days have seen chaotic scenes, signaling a concerted effort to oust Mr. Malala, who has been under pressure for months.

Sources suggest that his perceived close ties with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua might have exacerbated his troubles. President Ruto is reportedly considering former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who previously served as ODM Secretary General, as a potential replacement.

The situation intensified on Tuesday when Mr. Joe Khalende declared himself Secretary-General and announced that Mr. Malala had been barred from performing UDA functions, accusing him of sabotaging the government.

This led to a violent standoff at the party headquarters, resulting in Mr. Khalende being injured by assailants. UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire condemned the incident and affirmed the need to follow party procedures.

She assured that the meeting would address the recent issues and strive for fairness in its deliberations. Mr. Malala has long had issues with some UDA members, and the recent grassroots elections where his announcements were disavowed might indicate a loss of favor. Despite the turmoil, Mr. Malala dismissed the ouster claims, asserting that the party remains focused on supporting President Ruto’s agenda.

Mr. Malala joined UDA in March 2023 from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC), where he had faced internal conflicts. His entry into UDA and his push for a one-party system ruffled feathers among Kenya Kwanza affiliates. He recently lamented losing control of the UDA official Facebook page and faced criticism for alleged interference with party elections.

Additionally, disputes over a Sh200 million procurement for election tablets have further fueled boardroom conflicts.

Via Nation Newspaper