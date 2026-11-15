Abass gets backing of Gusii community in champions unity ahead of Lang’ata MP race

South C MCA and Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant Abass Khalif stepped up his community engagement efforts, holding talks with members of the Gusii community in Karen as he seeks to promote unity, inclusivity and stronger relationships among residents.

In an engagement held Sunday, Khalif met members of the Gusii community to discuss social cohesion, community networking and ways of strengthening relationships across Lang’ata’s diverse communities.

The event, billed as a political declaration by the ODM Omogusii community in Lang’ata, brought together community leaders and members to discuss political alignment, representation, and the community’s future role in shaping the constituency’s direction.

The discussions also focused on the concept of broad-based government, which Khalif described as an important platform for promoting inclusivity, mutual understanding, equitable opportunities and shared development.

He said leadership should transcend ethnic, cultural and political differences, arguing that bringing communities together was essential to building a united society.

“Leadership is about building bridges, fostering unity, and bringing communities together beyond ethnic, cultural, and political affiliations,” Khalif said.

The Lang’ata MP aspirant said his ambition was to see a constituency where every community feels represented, every stakeholder has an opportunity to participate in decision-making and development initiatives benefit all residents.

Khalif, who currently serves as the South C Ward representative, is positioning himself as a candidate for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat, a constituency that has in recent political cycles been a hotly contested battleground in Nairobi.

He maintained that meaningful engagement and inclusive leadership would be central to his vision for Lang’ata, stressing the need to ensure no community is left behind.

The meeting comes as political aspirants begin strengthening grassroots networks and engaging different community groups ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Khalif’s outreach to the Gusii community forms part of efforts to build relationships across Lang’ata’s diverse population, where community representation, social cohesion and access to development opportunities remain important issues in local political engagement.

Those in attendance pledged to support him as they crowned him as a Gusii leader.

They nicknamed him Makori.

He said he will ensure equity in development in the area once he is elected.

“This gesture carries profound meaning, reflecting the trust, recognition and bond of brotherhood established through our shared journey. Such blessings are never taken for granted; they are treasured with humility, gratitude and a renewed sense of responsibility,” Khalif said.

He added that the declaration reaffirmed commitment to the ideals of the Broad-Based Government, political inclusivity, equitable representation, and national cohesion, pledging to champion a political space where every community has a voice.

Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor was present and vouched for Khalif in the coming elections.

“He is the best man to take over the mantle for this constituency,” he said.

Kitutu Chacha North MP Japheth Nyakundi too attended the event and drummed up support for Khalif.

“Abass is a good leader who will take this constituency to a better level. Support him,” he said.

“We are committed to working together with the Abagusii community across all 17 constituencies of Nairobi City County and other counties across the country to address shared concerns, strengthen networks and advance our collective interests.”

The gathering also drew a cross-section of political figures, including Nominated Senator Beatrice Kwamboka and Mugumoini MCA Jerad Akama.

Khalif has also met voters from the Kamba and Luo communities in his efforts to galvanize the votes ahead of the crucial polls.

Those who have attended the sessions have vowed to support Khalif in mobilizing their bases for the elections.