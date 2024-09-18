Abby Elliott Siblings: Meet Bridey Elliott Who is Also an Actress

Abby Elliott is an accomplished American actress and comedian notable for being a cast member of Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 2008 to 2012.

She comes from a comedic lineage; her father is Chris Elliott, a former SNL cast member, and her grandfather was Bob Elliott of the comedy duo Bob and Ray.

Elliot trained at The Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre before joining SNL at age 21, making her the youngest female cast member at that time.

Currently, she plays Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto in the acclaimed Hulu series The Bear, a role that earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Siblings

Abby has one sibling, a younger sister named Bridey Elliott.

Born on July 27, 1990, Bridey is also an actress, comedian, writer, and director.

She has appeared in various projects, including the film Fort Tilden and the HBO series Silicon Valley.

Both sisters were raised in Wilton, Connecticut.

Career

Elliott’s career spans various roles in comedy and television, establishing her as a versatile actress.

She gained significant recognition as a cast member of Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 2008 to 2012, where she showcased her talent for celebrity impressions, including notable figures like Meryl Streep and Zooey Deschanel.

After SNL, Elliott starred in the Bravo series Odd Mom Out from 2015 to 2017, portraying a mother navigating the challenges of life in New York’s elite social circles.

She also appeared in the NBC sitcom Indebted in 2020 and has made guest appearances on various shows, including How I Met Your Mother and 2 Broke Girls.

In 2022, Elliot joined the cast of the critically acclaimed Hulu series The Bear, playing Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto.

Elliott’s performances often blend humor with deeper emotional themes, reflecting her growth as an actress who can navigate both comedic and dramatic roles effectively.

Awards and accolades

Elliott has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, particularly for her role in the Hulu series The Bear.

One of her most notable achievements came in 2024 when she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her portrayal of Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto in The Bear.

In addition to the Golden Globe nomination, she has also been recognized by the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2024, she won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her work on The Bear.

The previous year, in 2023, she received a nomination for the same category.

Elliott’s talent has also been acknowledged at the International Online Cinema Awards (INOCA), where she was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Bear in 2023.

Furthermore, she was nominated for Comedy Supporting Actress at the Gold Derby Awards in 2024.

Personal life

Elliott is married to Bill Kennedy, a writer known for his work on House of Cards.

The couple tied the knot on September 3, 2016, in a ceremony attended by around 200 guests.

They have two children together, a daughter named Edith Pepper, born in October 2020, and a son named William “Billy” Joseph Lunney Kennedy IV, who was born on June 9, 2023.

Elliott has openly discussed her journey to motherhood, including her experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF) prior to the birth of her first child.

She has expressed the emotional challenges associated with this process and emphasized the importance of sharing these experiences to foster understanding and support among women facing similar struggles.