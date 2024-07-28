Abigail Disney’s Net Worth 2024

Abigail Disney, an American film producer, director, philanthropist, and social activist, has a net worth of $110 million. As the great-niece of Walt Disney and daughter of Roy E. Disney, Abigail’s legacy is deeply intertwined with the history of The Walt Disney Company. Her father, Roy E. Disney, was one of the largest individual shareholders in the company, with a net worth of $1.2 billion at the time of his death in 2009.

Abigail Disney Net Worth $110 Million Date of Birth January 24, 1960 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Film Producer, Director, Philanthropist, Social Activist

Early Life

Born on January 24, 1960, in Los Angeles, California, Abigail Disney is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company with his brother Walt. She was raised in the San Fernando Valley and attended the Buckley School. Abigail graduated from Yale University with a BA in English literature in 1982 and later earned an MA from Stanford University and a PhD in philosophy from Columbia University. During her doctoral studies, she taught at Iona College in New Rochelle.

Career in Filmmaking and Activism

Abigail Disney’s journey into filmmaking began after meeting Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee in 2006. Inspired by this encounter, she produced her first documentary, “Pray the Devil Back to Hell,” which chronicled the lives of women in Liberia. This film, created with Emmy Award-winning director Gini Reticker, marked the beginning of Abigail’s impactful career in documentary filmmaking.

In 2008, she launched Peace is Loud, an organization dedicated to supporting female voices and promoting international peace-building through nonviolent means. The organization organized a Global Peace Tour in 2009, showcasing “Pray the Devil Back to Hell” at community screenings worldwide as part of the United Nation’s International Day of Peace. Peace is Loud also funded projects to enhance female peace-building capacity in various U.S. cities.

Also Read: What Is William Zabka’s Net Worth And Salary?

Abigail co-produced the five-part series “Women, War & Peace,” which aired on PBS in 2011, and received an Athena Film Festival Award for her extraordinary use of film for social change. She was also honored as a Woman of the Year at the 2015 Women’s Image Network Awards.

Philanthropy and Criticism of Wealth

Despite her significant wealth, Abigail Disney has been an outspoken critic of massive wealth accumulation. She has voiced her opposition to private jets, despite her family’s ownership of a Boeing 737, which she refuses to use due to environmental concerns. Abigail has given away $70 million of her personal wealth since turning 21.

In a 2019 interview, she revealed her net worth to be $120 million, noting that she could have been worth as much as $500 million had she not been so generous and more aggressive with her investments.

Abigail’s philanthropic efforts are substantial. In 1991, she co-founded the Daphne Foundation with her husband to fund programs combating poverty in New York City. Her other nonprofit, Peace is Loud, highlights women leaders through media and live events. Abigail is also a member of Patriotic Millionaires, a group advocating for higher taxes on the wealthy.

Film Career

In 2007, Abigail co-founded Fork Films with Gini Reticker, serving as the CEO and president. Her first documentary, “Pray the Devil Back to Hell,” won Best Documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival. She has executive produced numerous films, including “Sergio,” “Playground,” “Sons of Perdition,” “Sun Come Up,” “The Queen of Versailles,” and “Food Chains.”

Abigail made her directorial debut in 2015 with “The Armor of Light,” exploring the murder of black teenager Jordan Davis and the ensuing activism. She continued producing films, with credits including “Cameraperson,” “When God Sleeps,” “Liyana,” and “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché.”

In 2018, she launched Level Forward, a production company aimed at promoting new voices. The company has co-produced films like “American Woman,” “The Assistant,” “On the Record,” “Holler,” “Rebel Hearts,” and “You Resemble Me.” In 2022, she directed her second feature film, “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales.” That same year, Fork Films shut down.

Criticisms of the Disney Corporation

Abigail Disney has frequently criticized the Disney Corporation for its working conditions and employee wages. In 2019, she criticized the high compensation of Disney CEO Bob Iger while workers received inadequate pay and benefits. She also condemned the working conditions at Disneyland and the company’s decision to furlough low-paid workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, she criticized then-CEO Bob Chapek for his silence on Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill.

Personal Life

In 1988, Abigail married Pierre Hauser. The couple has four children and resides in New York City.

Abigail Disney Net Worth

Abigail Disney net worth is $110 million.