fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Activist who Disrupted CS Ndung’u During Photo Session Charged, Released on Sh10,000 Cash Bail 

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    An activist accused of disrupting a photo session of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u by yelling and shouting was on Friday charged at a Nairobi court.

    Eric Mankuyu was charged alongside Julius Kamau who did not plead to the charges.

    Mankuyu was charged that jointly with others not before court, he created disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by yelling, shouting and attempting to disrupt the photo shooting session by the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury and Economic Planting and his delegates.

    They are alleged that to have committed the offence on June 13 at Treasury Building along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

    Mankuyu denied the charges before Milimani senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

    Kamau on his side was ordered to be taken to mental assessment as he kept shouting in court saying the government is oppressing the poor.

    He was calmed down by the coury orderly as he kept shouting insults.

    The magistrate directed that a report on his mental fitness be tabled in court next week on Tuesday when he will plead to the charges.

    Mankuyu was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

    The case will be mentioned June 26.

    There was a minor incident outside the Treasury as a protester and others tried to interrupt a photo session of the Budget team led by Ndung’u.

    The man was grabbed by police before he could reach where the CS and his team were.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Two Behind Cases of House Breaking Nabbed in Nairobi 

    Activist who Disrupted CS Ndung'u During Photo Session Charged, Released on Sh10,000 Cash Bail 

     
    Four Killed, 41 Injured in Marsabit Accident

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X