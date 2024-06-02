Activists arrested while protesting against high taxes in Nairobi 

A group of activists were arrested Saturday as they staged a protest against high taxes in the country.

The group under ‘The Concerned Citizens Kenya’ and ‘Linda Jamii’ initiatives was first dispersed before being arrested for protesting what what they called the Executive’s impunity in the running of the country.

The group had marched from Kaloleni social hall to the Treasury and was headed to Parliament buildings when police dispersed them by arresting some among them.

The activists were set to launch what they called the Mwananchi Bill, which they said was an answer to the Finance Bill 2024 and sought to oppose high taxes levied on Kenyans by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Four people, among them advocate Linda Jamii founder Prof Fred Ogola, were arrested and two motorcycles impounded by the police.

Central division police boss Doris Kimeli said the group had not been permitted to stage the protest.

“The protesters were illegally engaging in the activities,” she said without elaborating.

Ogolla disputed the claims and added they had alerted police of their plans.

“I took my time, wrote a letter, gave the police, the Regional Officer said ‘received.’ Then you come and put pingu on my hand, what is a pingu? You can tie my hand but you can’t tie my head…you can’t tie my spirit.”

“I am willing to go anywhere for the sake of this country. If this is how you treat people, take me even to hell today, I will go,” said Prof. Ogola.

The group was locked up at the Central police station pending arraignment as efforts were being made to release them on bail.

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested key officials of the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) over alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

The suspects among them Director General of NITA Stephen Ogenga are accused of involvement in the irregular award of a Sh28 million tender for the supply, installation, and maintenance of sewing and training machines during the financial year 2017/2018.

Also arrested are James Waweru and Sheila Wambui Nyakinyua who are Directors of Xponics Limited.

“The Commission conducted investigations and upon conclusion, the Commission submitted the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) who upon independent review concurred with the recommendation of the Commission to charge the suspects,” said EACC.

Also arrested is one Elizabeth Achieng who is said to have attempted to obstruct EACC officers during the arrest of Mr Stephen Ongenga.

“In her case, appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion of the investigation,” EACC stated.

The accused individuals will face charges under various sections of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, including conspiracy to commit corruption, abuse of office, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

They are set to be arraigned on Monday.