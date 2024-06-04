Activists Demand Prosecution of PA Accused of Assault of House Girl

A group of activists on Tuesday demanded the prosecution of two people accused of assaulting a house girl.

The group staged street protests and marched to the office of the Inspector General of Police and that of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) where they left a memorandum.

The group claimed there is ongoing interference in the case from higher offices.

“The ODPP should act swiftly and ensure justice in the case,” said the leader of the Sauti ya Wanawake group Morine Njoroge.

Both offices said the matter is being handled professionally and promised there will be no interference.

Police had last week summoned and questioned the Personal Assistant to East Africa Affairs Principal Secretary over claims he assaulted his house girl Miriam Akelo.

The house girl recorded a statement at the Kilimani police station in Nairobi and accused Ibrahim Hussein Omar (PA to the PS ) and his brother Ali Hussein Omar of assaulting her on May 18.

Ibrahim was summoned to the police station where he was grilled over the claims.

This was after the complainant Miriam Atieno returned her P3 form showing she was assaulted.

Ibrahim was processed ahead of a planned arraignment amid pressure for him to settle the matter out of court.

Police said the probe file is with the ODPP and that they are waiting for the final verdict.

Ibrahim is relative and PA to PS East Africa Affairs Abdi Dubat.

A lawyer for the victim Karen Rono had written to the Police, Public Service Commission and Kenya Power and Lighting over the matter.

The ODPP responded to the letter and directed the IG to act on the claims.

“Kindly gain sight of the contents of the said email and undertake comprehensive and thorough investigations into the allegations alluded to in the said letter and forward the resultant file to our offices for directions,” said the letter by Jacinta Nyamosi, the deputy DPP dated on May 30.

The lawyer said Ibrahim Hussein Omar, assaulted, tortured, and insulted her client under the guise of a family dispute, accompanied by his brother, Ali Hussein Omar.

Subsequently, they forcibly ejected her from the premises and confiscated her personal belongings with the assistance of their siblings.

“These actions are unequivocally unacceptable and represent a grave violation of our client’s rights. Such conduct is unbecoming of employees of Public Service Commission and Kenya Power and Lighting Company respectively and constitutes a serious breach of both legal and ethical standards expected from public servants.”

“The incident has caused significant emotional distress and reputational harm to our client, necessitating immediate and decisive action,” the letter to KPLC said in part.

In a different letter to the Public Service Commission and police, the lawyer said the accused, one Ibrahim, took an unauthorized photograph of the house girl, verbally abused her, and threatened to publish the photograph, falsely accusing her of murder in the company of his siblings.

He also confiscated her personal belongings and forcibly ejected her from the premises.