Drama as Activists Resist Police Attempts to Arrest Boniface Mwangi During Protests

There was drama on Tuesday when a group of human rights activists resisted an attempt by police to arrest activist Boniface Mwangi outside Harambee House, Nairobi.

This was during march to demand justice for missing persons.

Dozens of people are missing after they participated in the anti government protests in June through to August 2024.

They are believed to be in the hands of state agencies or dead.

The group of activists made their threat true that they will present the petition and delivered it to the Office of the President, Harambee House.

The group had marched to outside Harambee House when a team of police officers tried to grab Mwangi.

Some of the activists were arrested in the confrontation.

There was more confrontation between the activists and police officers at the gate of Harambee House for almost five minutes. Mwangi could be heard crying and complaining the officers were injuring him in the drama.

The other activists, led by Hussein Khalid, grabbed Mwangi from the firm grips of the officers and thwarted his arrest.

The activists and families of missing anti-government protesters sought to present the names of their missing kin to the security officials.

The drama started when the police officers tried to bar the activists from accessing the gate, with some of them even attacking journalists and destroying their equipment.

The officers said the protest was illegal while the group said it was their right to present petitions.

President William Ruto had during a town hall session in Kisumu on August 29, 2024 said he was not aware of anyone abducted by the agencies during or after the recent spate of anti-government protests across the nation.

Khalid, in a poster shared about the Tuesday march, said they would “present a list at Harambee House of extra judicial killings and enforced disappearances since the onset of the Gen Z protests.”

He noted that the list would be presented Principal Administrative Secretary in the Executive Office of the President, Arthur Osiya, with whom they had reportedly secured an appointment.

And as per their plans, they presented the petition.

Police said they had not authorized the march which seemed to have caught them by surprise.