Actor James Earl Jones Dies At 93

James Earl Jones, renowned for his distinctive and powerful voice, passed away on Monday at the age of 93. His agent confirmed the news, but no cause of death has been shared. Jones, who was surrounded by family at the time of his death, leaves behind a legacy marked by unforgettable roles and a career that spanned over 60 years.

A Voice Like No Other

James Earl Jones’s voice was his trademark, known for its deep, resonant quality that conveyed both authority and gravitas. He is perhaps best known for his iconic roles as Darth Vader in Star Wars, Mufasa in The Lion King, and as the voice of CNN. These roles, among many others, showcased his ability to bring characters to life with a unique presence and depth.

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, praised Jones’s contribution to cinema, saying, “From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history.” Iger added that Jones’s rich and commanding voice had left a lasting impact on audiences for generations.

Darth Vader

In the 1970s, when Star Wars creator George Lucas sought a voice for Darth Vader, he chose Jones to bring the character to life. Despite not being credited in the film and being paid just $7,000, Jones’s voice became legendary. He recorded his lines quickly and faced some creative disagreements with Lucas about how Vader should sound. Jones wanted to give the character more psychological depth, but Lucas preferred a more straightforward approach.

The famous line “No, I am your father!” from The Empire Strikes Back remains one of the most memorable moments in film history. Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, honored Jones on Instagram, calling him “one of the world’s finest actors” and expressing how much he will be missed.

A Career of Diversity

Jones’s career was diverse, spanning from theater to film and television. Born in Mississippi in 1931, he moved to Michigan at a young age. Overcoming a childhood stutter with the help of a supportive teacher, Jones went on to study drama at the University of Michigan and served as an Army Ranger before making a mark in New York theater.

He made his film debut in Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove in 1964. His role as Jack Johnson in The Great White Hope won him a Tony Award and earned him an Academy Award nomination. Throughout the 1970s and beyond, Jones appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Roots, Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, and Field of Dreams.

Kevin Costner, who worked with Jones in Field of Dreams, remembered him for his “booming voice” and “quiet strength,” expressing gratitude for his role in the film and the magic he brought to it.

Legacy

Jones continued to work into his later years, reprising his role as King Jaffe Joffer in Coming 2 America and voicing Darth Vader again in the 2022 Disney+ mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi. In 2019, he voiced Mufasa once more in Disney’s remake of The Lion King, becoming the only cast member to return from the original film.

His contributions extended beyond film and TV, including guest appearances on shows like L.A. Law and Sesame Street, and lending his voice to projects such as The Simpsons and a popular audio recording of the King James Bible.