Adam DeVine Siblings: Getting to Know Brittani DeVine

Adam DeVine is an American comedian, actor, producer and screenwriter best known as a co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics and Adam DeVine’s House Party.

He gained fame for his role as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect film series and has appeared in various television shows, including Modern Family.

DeVine’s film credits include Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Intern and Game Over, Man!.

In addition to live-action roles, DeVine is a prolific voice actor, lending his voice to characters in animated films like Ice Age: Collision Course.

Siblings

Adam has one sibling, a younger sister named Brittani DeVine.

Although specific details about her are not widely publicized, she has often been mentioned in interviews and social media posts by Adam.

Brittani shares a close relationship with Adam, and he frequently recounts anecdotes about their childhood and family life.

Career

DeVine began his career in Los Angeles after moving there to pursue stand-up comedy.

In 2006, he co-founded the sketch-comedy group Mail Order Comedy with friends Blake Anderson, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck.

The group gained popularity through performances and online platforms like MySpace and YouTube.

DeVine’s breakthrough came with the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which premiered in 2011 and he co-created alongside his friends.

He also starred in the show as Adam DeMamp.

His film career includes notable roles such as Bumper Allen in the Pitch Perfect series, for which he received a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Villain.

In addition to his work in television and film, DeVine has lent his voice to various animated characters, including Pizza Steve on Uncle Grandpa.

He has starred in films like Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, When We First Met, and Isn’t It Romantic.

Currently, he stars as Kelvin Gemstone in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, which has been well-received since its debut in 2019.

Awards and accolades

DeVine has received various awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his contributions to comedy and acting.

He has won three awards and received twelve nominations across different ceremonies.

At the MTV Movie + TV Awards, DeVine won the award for Best Kiss in 2016, shared with Rebel Wilson for their performance in Pitch Perfect.

He was also nominated for Best Comedic Performance in 2017.

In the Teen Choice Awards, DeVine has had notable success, winning the Choice Movie Villain award in 2013 for his role in Pitch Perfect and receiving multiple nominations in subsequent years for various roles, including Choice Movie: Liplock and Choice TV: Male Scene Stealer.

Other accolades include a nomination for Favorite Cable TV Actor at the People’s Choice Awards in 2017 and a win at the CinemaCon Awards in 2016 as Comedy Star of the Year, shared with Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick.

Additionally, he has received nominations from organizations like the Young Hollywood Awards and the National Film and Television Awards.

Personal life

DeVine and Chloe Bridges began dating in 2015 after meeting through mutual friends.

Their relationship quickly became public, and they have since shared many aspects of their lives together on social media.

The couple often posts playful photos and videos that highlight their fun-loving dynamic, showcasing their chemistry and affection for one another.

In October 2021, Adam announced their engagement, sharing the news on his Instagram account with a heartfelt post.

The announcement was met with excitement from fans and fellow celebrities alike, who celebrated the couple’s love story.