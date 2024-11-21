Adani Group Denies Fraud Allegations Following Gautam’s US Indictment

Adani Group has issued an official statement strongly denying allegations brought against its directors by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These charges are part of a larger indictment accusing the conglomerate and its founder, Gautam Adani, of bribery and fraud in connection with securing favorable treatment for energy projects in India.

In their statement, the Adani Group dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and reiterated their commitment to governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions.

The group underscored the presumption of innocence in the U.S. justice system, stating that the charges remain allegations until proven otherwise.

They also assured stakeholders that all necessary legal recourse will be pursued to contest the claims.

This statement follows significant legal developments as the DOJ investigates the group’s alleged involvement in improper financial dealings, including bribery and violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The accusations build on earlier claims by Hindenburg Research in 2023, which accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. While the Adani Group previously refuted these allegations, the resulting market fallout wiped billions from their valuation.

The company remains steadfast in its defense, asserting its status as a law-abiding organization and maintaining confidence in the outcome of these investigations. Further developments are awaited as the legal process unfolds.