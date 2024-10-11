Adani Signs Sh95 Billion Deal with KETRACO

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has confirmed a significant partnership between the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) and Adani Energy Solutions Limited.

The deal, valued at approximately Ksh.95.68 billion (USD 736 million), involves the Indian firm developing, financing, constructing, and operating essential transmission lines and substations throughout Kenya.

CS Wandayi highlighted that this agreement is aimed at addressing the country’s persistent power outages, providing more reliable electricity to support Kenya’s expanding economy and industrial growth.

“All Kenyans are well aware of the significant challenge that our country faces with persistent power blackouts. These projects are designed to significantly enhance our national electricity infrastructure (transmission lines and substations), ensuring reliable and widespread access to power that will support Kenya’s growing economy and development goals,” said CS Wandayi.

The CS also mentioned that the expansive project will be entirely financed by the private sector, with Adani Energy Solutions responsible for securing both debt and equity funding.

He added that Adani will oversee the infrastructure for the next 30 years as part of the agreement, ensuring its long-term sustainability before eventually handing it over to KETRACO.

Wandayi stressed that the Kenyan government will not bear any financial costs, underscoring the project’s value for money, which was secured through a competitive bidding process.

“The signing of this agreement marks the conclusion of a long-negotiated process that has been ongoing for the past 4 months,” he said.

“Before signing the agreement, KETRACO conducted comprehensive due diligence on Adani Energy Solutions as the project proponent, along with thorough stakeholder engagement. This ensures that all concerns have been addressed and the project is primed for successful execution.

“This project is aligned with the government’s objective of expanding access to electricity across the country, minimise transmission losses and address blackouts. This project will empower communities, create job opportunities, and simulate economic activity at the grassroots level in different parts of the country.”

The initiative entails the construction of several high-voltage transmission lines and substations, including the following:

The Gilgil-Thika-Malaa-Konza 400kV Double-Circuit Line, which will cover a distance of 208.73 km. This project will involve the development of new substations at Gilgil, Thika, and Malaa, as well as significant extensions to the existing substation at Konza.

The project also includes the following key components:

Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit 220kV Line: Spanning 99.98 km, this line will incorporate new substations at Rongai, Keringet, and Chemosit.

Menengai-Ol Kalou-Rumuruti 132kV Line: A 89.88 km transmission line that will include substations at Menengai, Ol Kalou, and Rumuruti.

Lessos 400/220kV Substation: This critical substation will bolster Kenya’s 400kV transmission network, enhancing regional power stability.

Thurdibuoro 132/33kV Substation, which is designed to expand the local distribution grid. This substation will play a crucial role in delivering reliable electricity to underserved areas.