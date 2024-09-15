Addmotor Landtan Electric Trike: Performance and Comfort Review

If you’re seeking exceptional performance and superior comfort from your electric trike, the Addmotor Landtan fat tire electric trike is an outstanding choice. It is built to deliver an unparalleled riding experience with its cutting-edge features and capabilities.

The Landtan electric trike is engineered with a powerful rear hub motor and a long-lasting battery to conquer various terrains with ease. In the article below, we will review the key features of this fat tire electric trike.

Join us as we take an in-depth look at this powerful electric trike and discover what sets it apart.

Technical Specifications of Addmotor Landtan Electric Trike:

Frame 6061 alloy aluminum Motor 48V x 750W Suspension Addshox front suspension Battery 48V x 15Ah Rear Differential Installed PAS Level 7-Level Tires 20 X 4-inch fat tires Throttle Right-hand half-twist Handlebar Aluminum sweep back Loading Capacity 300 Lbs Lights Front and 5 in1 rear light Max Range 65 Miles Controller 25A chip-type Sensor Speed sensor Brakes Mechanical disk brake Digital Display 5-inch display Parking Brake Installed Total Weight 88.2 Lbs Inc battery

Performance Overview of Landtan Fat Tire Electric Trike:

Motor Power:

The Addmotor Landtan electric trike is equipped with a powerful 48V x 750-watt rear hub motor, capable of reaching 1,400 peak watts. This motor makes the trike ideal for navigating steep hills and rocky terrains with exceptional traction and stability. It generates torque up to 90Nm to ensure smooth and controlled acceleration during challenging rides. The trike’s impressive load capacity of 300 lbs further enhances its versatility, providing reliable support for both riders and cargo during demanding journeys.

Battery Capacity:

This fat tire electric trike features a 48V x 15Ah lithium battery that offers impressive power assistance up to 65 miles per charge. The battery takes 7–8 hours to fully charge with a standard DC 5-pin charger. This battery ensures to offer you effortless and motorized pedal assistance during your rides.

Brake System:

The Addmotor Landtan electric trike is installed with a robust mechanical disc brake system with 180mm brake rotors on the front and both rear wheels. This advanced brake system ensures superior stopping power and reliable performance during various riding conditions. The Landtan trike offers enhanced confidence of safety and reliability to the rider with this responsive and powerful brake system.

PAS and Throttle:

This fat tire electric trike is designed with a right-hand half-twist throttle for effective control and effortless acceleration with minimal effort. Additionally, the trike features a 7-level pedal assistance system paired with a speed sensor, that allows the rider to customize motor assistance with their pedaling force for effective use of power. This combination of throttle and PAS enhances both convenience and efficiency by offering flexibility in managing power and battery during the rides.

Shifter:

The Landtan fat tire electric trike comes with a 7-speed Shimano Tourney right-hand shifter including an SIS index system for smooth and accurate gear change. The rider can adjust the level of motorized assistance between 7 levels using this shifter to effectively tackle various riding conditions and terrains.

Built Quality and Durability:

This electric trike boasts exceptional build quality and durability, featuring a robust 6061 alloy aluminum step-over frame. It is available in blue and red color options and is ideal for riders between the height of 5’1″ and 5’9″. The step-through design of the frame offers easy mounting and dismounting to the riders. It is prepared in compact measurements with a length of 180cm, a wheelbase of 117cm, and total weight of 88.2 lbs to offer easy handling and control.

Comfort Review of Landtan Fat Tire Electric Trike:

Saddle and Seat:

Addmotor has installed an exclusive well-packed and soft saddle on this fat tire electric trike to ensure relaxed sitting during rides. The saddle offers excellent shock absorption with its hollow design to reduce strain and back pressure of the rider. The elevation adjustment of the seat allows the rider to adjust according to their height and adopt the most relaxed riding position. Whether you are a daily commuter or outdoor adventure rider, this comfortable seat and saddle will always make your rides more fun, even on bumpy and rough terrains.

Suspension System:

This electric trike features an advanced Addshox front suspension system to effectively reduce bumps and jerks during rides. It is specifically designed to enhance your comfort and control while riding on bumpy and unpaved tracks. Moreover, the lock-out system offers enhanced stability on smooth surfaces by minimizing unnecessary movement. You can enjoy a smooth and controlled ride with this suspension and lock-out system while riding on flat roads or navigating through rough trails.

Handlebar and Riding Position:

The Landtan fat tire electric trike is designed with an aluminum sweep-back handlebar to offer you a customized riding posture according to your preferences. You can adjust the position of the handlebar for better control and enhanced stability. It is crafted with aluminum material to ensure durability and a long life span. You can enjoy a comfortable grip and optimal control with a perfect riding posture with this adjustable handlebar.

Tires:

This Addmotor’s marvel of modern technology features 20 x 4-inch fat tires to ensure superior performance and durability. These tires are designed in triple-layer construction of an inner tube, tube protective cover, and robust outer hard surface to ensure puncture resistance and flat protection. This design enhances the protection of tires against sharp objects and edged rocks while riding in hilly terrain and outdoor areas.

Additional Features of Landtan Electric Trike:

Parking Brake:

The Landtan fat tire electric trike is upgraded with a dependable parking brake system to enhance safety by securely locking the trike with the ground while parked anywhere. You can park your e-trike on all surfaces without worrying about rollover or accidental movement. This feature specifically offers you peace of mind when your trike is parked outside.

Digital Display & Lighting System:

The trike features a powerful lighting system to make your rides safe and secure while riding on busy roads or at nighttimes. It includes a powerful front light with a visibility of 200m and a multi-function rear light with 5 integrated options. The rear light includes a brake light, riding light, turning indicators, and emergency light. Furthermore, the Landtan electric trike is equipped with a 5-inch digital display to keep you informed on the performance of your trike during rides.

Why Addmotor Landtan Electric Trike is a Perfect Choice For You?

Here are the best features of this electric trike that make it an ideal choice for all daily commuters and outdoor rides.

Long-lasting battery with 65+ miles of distance coverage

Powerful rear hub motor with 90Nm torque generation

Durable and rider-friendly frame design

Parking brake and speed differential

Comfortable and relaxed saddle

Bumps absorption with addshox suspension

Increased safety with features like lights and disk brake system

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Addmotor Landtan fat tire electric trike is the best option for you to enjoy comfortable and electric-powered rides. It is installed with a powerful motor, long-lasting battery, and 7-level pedal assistance to ensure a relaxed riding experience on all terrains.

Moreover, this electric trike is installed with a responsive suspension system and a comfortable saddle to reduce riding stress. Whether you are a daily commuter or outdoor rider, this electric trike is the perfect option for all those looking for a comfortable and powerful electric trike.