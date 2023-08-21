Adele Opens Up About Battling Coffee Addiction And Withdrawal Challenges

Adele, the internationally acclaimed artist renowned for her chart-topping songs and remarkable vocal prowess, has recently revealed a personal struggle that has been overshadowing her recent successes.

Despite her global fame and musical achievements, the 35-year-old British singer has candidly disclosed her ongoing battle with addiction, shedding light on the difficulties of her withdrawal process.

In a candid confession to The Sun, Adele shared that she has been contending with the challenging task of overcoming her addiction to coffee.

Acknowledging that the withdrawal symptoms have taken a toll on her, Adele’s revelation highlights the unexpected hurdles she has faced during her journey to break free from this dependence.

“I decided to stop drinking coffee this week, and I’ve had a migraine all week. I had a terrible headache for two days after giving it up. My head was throbbing,” Adele revealed, showcasing the intensity of the withdrawal process.

She likened the experience to having a persistent drill inside her head, reflecting the intensity of the discomfort she has been enduring.

Remarkably, Adele expressed that this withdrawal process has proven to be more challenging than her previous efforts to quit smoking and alcohol.

Despite the immense discomfort, she remains steadfast in her determination to persevere through the journey to recovery.

Even amidst the struggles, Adele displayed a sense of resilience and humor in her approach. “I had about 25 decaf coffees yesterday trying to trick my brain into thinking I was drinking coffee,” she humorously shared, demonstrating her creative attempts to alleviate the withdrawal symptoms.

Interestingly, Adele found solace and relief on stage, where the energy and engagement with her audience acted as a natural remedy. She noticed that the combination of caffeine and adrenaline seemed to temporarily alleviate her withdrawal symptoms.

“Caffeine and adrenaline must be the same thing because the moment I got on stage and everyone started singing to me, my headache went away a little bit,” she remarked.

