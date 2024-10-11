Adhir Kalyan Siblings: Meet Anil Kalyan

Adhir Kalyan is a notable actor recognized for his role as Timmy in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement and as Awalmir “Al” Karimi in United States of Al.

He has Indian South African heritage; his mother, Santosh Kalyan, served in the South African Parliament.

Kalyan’s career began in South Africa before he moved to London, where he appeared in various television series and films, including Aliens in America and Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

He married actress Emily Wilson in 2016.

Siblings

Adhir has one sibling, a brother named Anil Kalyan.

However, information about his family is limited, but Adhir has mentioned his brother in interviews, highlighting their close relationship.

Career

Kalyan began his acting journey in South Africa, where he participated in various local productions that helped him develop his craft and gain valuable experience in the performing arts.

In 2005, he relocated to London to pursue greater opportunities in acting.

His time in the UK allowed him to appear in several television series, including Holby City, a British medical drama where he played a guest role, and Spooks, a popular British espionage series that showcased his versatility as an actor.

Kalyan’s big break came when he was cast as Raja Musharraf, a foreign exchange student from Pakistan, in the CW sitcom Aliens in America.

The show explored themes of cultural differences and acceptance and received positive reviews for its humor and social commentary.

Following this success, Kalyan gained widespread recognition for his role as Timmy in the CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement.

The series focused on the lives of two couples and their single friend, blending humor with relatable relationship dynamics.

Kalyan’s character was known for his comedic timing and charm, contributing significantly to the show’s overall success.

In 2021, she starred in United States of Al, a CBS sitcom where he played Awalmir “Al” Karimi, an Afghan interpreter who comes to live with a Marine veteran.

Kalyan’s performance was praised for its depth and humor, further cementing his reputation as a talented actor.

In addition to his television work, dhe has appeared in films such as Paul Blart: Mall Cop, where he played a supporting role alongside Kevin James, and Up in the Air, a critically acclaimed film starring George Clooney, where he had a minor role that showcased his ability to work alongside established actors.

Personal life

Kalyan is married to actress Emily Wilson.

The couple got engaged in March 2015 and tied the knot on October 1, 2016, in Palm Springs, California.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter, on March 23, 2021.

Kalyan and Wilson maintain a relatively private family life while occasionally sharing glimpses of their experiences as parents on social media.