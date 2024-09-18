Adrian Wojnarowski Retires from ESPN to Become St. Bonaventure’s Men’s Basketball GM

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s senior NBA insider, has announced that he will become the general manager of St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball program. Wojnarowski, an alumnus of the university, has maintained a strong connection with the program, particularly as a fundraiser in recent years. He graduated in 1991 from the Jandoli School of Communication.

In a statement to ESPN, Wojnarowski expressed his excitement about returning to his alma mater. “It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches, and institution,” he said. “I am hopeful that I can bring value to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures, both professionally and personally.”

Wojnarowski, 55, joined ESPN in 2017 after working at Yahoo Sports and The Record of Bergen County, among other media outlets. Reflecting on his departure from ESPN, he said, “I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the Worldwide Leader.”

The role of general manager has gained prominence in college basketball as the transfer portal has led to frequent roster changes. Wojnarowski’s responsibilities will include name, image, and likeness allocation, recruiting, and supporting head coach Mark Schmidt.

St. Bonaventure athletic director Bob Beretta praised Wojnarowski’s appointment, noting his deep connection to the university. “Woj is the perfect person for this new role, combining his intimate knowledge of St. Bonaventure and our Franciscan values with the vast network he’s built across professional and collegiate basketball. His willingness to leave a lucrative media career to serve his alma mater speaks volumes about his love and passion for Bona’s,” Beretta said.

In a social media post, Wojnarowski reflected on his 37-year journalism career, saying, “I grew up the son of a factory worker two miles from ESPN’s campus and only ever dreamed of making a living as a sportswriter. Thirty-seven years ago, the Hartford Courant gave me my first byline, and I never stopped chasing the thrill of it all.”

He added that while journalism has transformed his life, he no longer feels driven to maintain the commitment required for his role. “Time isn’t endless, and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful,” he wrote. He expressed gratitude to ESPN’s leadership and his colleagues, concluding, “After all these years reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own.”

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro commended Wojnarowski’s career, saying, “His work ethic is second to none. He has led the industry at ESPN, and his dedication to the craft and to fans is legendary. While we will miss his daily output, we understand his decision to make a life change and slow down a bit. He leaves with our gratitude and support.”