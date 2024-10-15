Close Menu
    AFA Calls For Mandatory Registration Of Sugar Packers To Enhance Traceability

    Andrew Walyaula
    The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has issued a directive requiring all sugar packers in Kenya to register in a bid to enhance traceability and ensure the quality of sugar sold in retail outlets.

    In a notice, AFA Director General Bruno Linyuri emphasized that registration is essential for monitoring the quality of sugar at retail shelves.

    “All sugar packers are required to submit their details by filling in Form (9) (Application for Registration of Sugar Repackaging) available on the AFA website, and submit it to AFA – Sugar Directorate at Sukari Plaza off Waiyaki Way, effective immediately,” said Linyuri.

    The registration process must include a trademark registration certificate, a sample of the brand, a certificate of incorporation or business name, and a valid tax compliance certificate.

    Additional requirements include the ID or passport of the directors, the weight of sugar to be repackaged (in kilograms or grams), approval from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KeBS), and compliance with other labeling regulations.

    This move comes after the Ministry of Agriculture announced on September 10 that it would halt the importation of sugar from regions outside the East African Community (EAC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

    Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja noted that Kenya’s annual sugar consumption is approximately 950,000 metric tons, with the shortfall being met through imports from COMESA and EAC countries under existing trade protocols.

    The Ministry also noted that sugar imports are currently facilitated by sugar safeguards, which are set to expire in February 2025.

     

