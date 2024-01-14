fbpx
    SPORTS

    AFCON 2023 Kicks Off: Exciting Fixtures and Group Stage Highlights

    Linda Amiani
    AFCON
    Artists performing during the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations Group [Sunday Alamba/AP]

    The highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 has officially begun, marking the commencement of thrilling football action on the African continent. Hosted by the picturesque West African nation, Ivory Coast, the tournament is set to captivate fans worldwide with matches taking place in six state-of-the-art stadiums across five cities, including the bustling capital, Abidjan, as well as Yamoussoukro, Bouake, Korhogo, and San Pedro.

    Overview of the Tournament

    This edition of AFCON features 24 teams strategically divided into six groups, adding an extra layer of excitement as they battle for supremacy. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best-ranked third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage, ensuring intense competition and unforgettable moments.

    For football enthusiasts eager to follow their favorite teams, here is the complete list of group stage fixtures for the tournament:

    Group Stage Fixtures 

    Saturday, January 13

    Group A: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

    Sunday, January 14

    Group A: Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

    Group B: Egypt vs Mozambique (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan.

    Group B: Ghana vs Cape Verde (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan.

    Monday, January 15

    Group C: Senegal vs The Gambia (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro.

    Group C: Cameroon vs Guinea (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro.

    Group D: Algeria vs Angola (Stade de la Paix, Bouake.

    Tuesday, January 16

    Group D: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania (Stade de la Paix, Bouake.

    Group E: Tunisia vs Namibia (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo.

    Group E: Mali vs South Africa (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo.

    Wednesday, January 17

    Group F: Morocco vs Tanzania (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro.

    Group F: DR Congo vs Zambia (Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro.

    Thursday, January 18

    Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

    Group A: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan.

    Group B: Egypt vs Ghana (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan.

