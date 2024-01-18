AFCON: DRC and Zambia Share Honors in 1-1 Draw

In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations Group F encounter at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, the Democratic Republic of Congo missed several opportunities in a 1-1 draw with Zambia.

The match showcased Zambia’s quick thinking, as Kings Kangwa’s innovative effort put them ahead in the 23rd minute. However, the Congolese swiftly responded within four minutes, with Yoane Wissa equalizing.

This clash marked the debut of both countries in the tournament in the Ivory Coast, following Morocco’s dominant 3-0 victory over Tanzania earlier at the same venue. Despite Zambia’s goal coming against the run of play, their clever play caught the Congolese off guard when goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi rushed off his line to intercept Zambia captain Patson Daka. The ensuing collision led to the ball going out of play, but Daka’s quick thinking during the throw-in set up Kangwa’s remarkable goal.

In a classic response, the Congolese leveled the score four minutes later with a well-constructed play. Midfielder Gaël Kakuta delivered a precise pass over the midfield for Cédric Bakambu, who, in turn, set up Wissa for a successful finish.

Congo came close to taking the lead shortly after, but Zambia’s veteran defender Stoppila Sunzu, part of their 2012 Cup of Nations-winning side, cleared Bakambu’s attempt off the line. The drama continued as Congo was awarded a penalty on the hour mark, though a VAR check determined the ball had touched Zambia right back Tandi Mwape’s chest rather than his hand.

The final 15 minutes saw intense action, with the Congolese pressing for a win. Théo Bongonda, Bakambu, and Wissa had promising chances. Substitutes Simon Banza and Silas Katompa also had opportunities as the Zambian defense appeared nervous and eager for the match to conclude.

Looking ahead, the Congolese will face Morocco on Sunday, followed by Tanzania against Zambia in the upcoming fixtures. The match showcased both teams’ strengths and set the stage for an exciting journey in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F.