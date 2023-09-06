African Leaders Forge Bold Climate Finance Blueprint At Landmark Summit

African Heads of State and Government have come together to unveil a pioneering climate finance framework aimed at addressing the urgent climate crisis gripping the continent.

The groundbreaking proposal was presented in the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) declaration, where leaders outlined an ambitious blueprint encompassing debt restructuring, relief measures, and the establishment of a novel Global Climate Finance Charter.

This historic summit took place from September 4th to 6th, 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya, marking a significant milestone in Africa’s efforts to combat the escalating climate crisis.

“Propose to establish a new financing architecture that is responsive to Africa’s needs including debt restructuring and relief, including the development of a new Global Climate Finance Charter through UNGA and COP processes by 2025,” ACS declaration reads.

The collective objective is to bring this visionary initiative to fruition by 2025, leveraging the processes of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Conference of the Parties (COP).

The ACS declaration resonates as a powerful call to action, spotlighting Africa’s pivotal role in addressing the mounting challenges of climate change.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly climate-vulnerable world, this declaration assumes unprecedented significance.

The summit served as a vibrant and diverse platform, bringing together a wide array of influential participants, including global leaders, intergovernmental organizations, Regional Economic Communities, United Nations Agencies, private sector luminaries, civil society advocates, indigenous communities, local dignitaries, farmer associations, dynamic youth representatives, and accomplished academics.

Here are the key highlights from the summit

Urgent Emissions Reduction: The ACS declaration underscores the pressing need for intensified global action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning closely with the principles of the Paris Agreement. African leaders stress the urgency for all nations to accelerate their efforts and meet crucial climate targets.

Climate Finance Commitment: The summit reaffirms the critical commitment to allocate $100 billion annually in climate finance—an obligation originally made 14 years ago during the Copenhagen conference. Additionally, leaders emphasize the swift phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies and the transition away from coal dependence.

Loss and Damage Mitigation: African leaders advocate for the rapid operationalization of the Loss and Damage facility, a pivotal mechanism conceived during COP27 to address the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Green Growth and Inclusive Economies: The summit solidifies commitments to establish policies, regulations, and incentives that attract local, regional, and global investments into burgeoning green sectors. The aim is to catalyze sustainable growth and promote economic inclusivity.

Scaling Renewable Energy: The declaration issues a resounding call for a substantial increase in Africa’s renewable energy generation capacity. The goal is to elevate this capacity from 56 GW in 2022 to a robust 300 GW by 2030—a transformative leap that not only alleviates energy poverty but also bolsters global clean energy reserves.

Collaborative Global Engagement: African leaders passionately appeal to the international community, urging unwavering support for Africa’s vision of sustainable development and climate action. The summit underscores the paramount importance of collaboration and partnership in mobilizing financial resources for development and climate initiatives.

Innovative Financial Paradigm: The summit’s crowning achievement lies in the formulation of an innovative financing framework meticulously tailored to address Africa’s unique needs. This groundbreaking architecture encompasses both debt restructuring and relief, as well as the inception of a novel Global Climate Finance Charter. The charter’s development will unfold through UNGA and COP deliberations, with the audacious mandate of full implementation by 2025.

