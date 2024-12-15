Africa’s Top Institutions Honored At Elite Brands Awards In Nairobi

The Elite Brands Awards International, a prestigious ceremony celebrating excellence across various industries in Africa, was held on December 13, 2024, at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Organized by Jubilant Stewards of Africa, the event recognized companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and societal impact in their respective fields.

In his keynote address, Jared Oundo, Executive Director of Jubilant Stewards of Africa, highlighted the importance of acknowledging industry leaders who go beyond business success to drive meaningful change.

“This event is not just a celebration of individual and organizational achievements; it is a recognition of tireless dedication to progress across industries. These awards honor those who push boundaries, innovate, and challenge the status quo to create lasting impact in their communities and transform regional economies,” Mr. Oundo stated.

Oundo further announced plans for upcoming sector-based awards, including categories such as education, real estate, health, finance, and technology, scheduled for 2025.

The awardees were selected using the Organizational Performance Index (OPI), a rigorous assessment tool that evaluates companies’ processes, systems, and societal impact. The winners demonstrated exceptional business acumen and a commitment to ethics and social responsibility.

Among the honorees was Kevian Kenya, recognized as one of the leading food and beverage producers in the region. Zelipher Wairimu, Administrator at Kevian Kenya, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“This award is a significant milestone for us and a testament to our dedication to quality and innovation. We are proud to deliver healthy, competitive products to our consumers while maintaining a focus on ethical practices,” she said.

The awards celebrated excellence across various sectors, showcasing leaders who have made significant contributions to their industries.

In the microfinance sector, notable winners included Mwananchi Credit Limited and Jijenge Credit Limited, recognized for their exceptional service and impact. The healthcare category highlighted institutions such as Westland Laser Eye Hospital and Veteran Mission Hospital for their dedication to improving medical care.

In the real estate sector, Myspace Properties and MD Homes Limited stood out for their innovation and commitment to transforming housing solutions. The technology sector featured trailblazers like Robisearch and M-Kopa, acknowledged for their groundbreaking advancements. In the food and beverage industry, Kevian Kenya and Ninia Honey were lauded for their dedication to quality and innovation, setting high standards for regional markets.

The event also honored individual achievers, including Dr. Vaibhav Pednekar and KCB Group CEO Paul Russo, for their leadership and contributions to their fields.

The ceremony brought together government officials, entrepreneurs, and media representatives, fostering discussions on best practices and innovation. Dr. Ekrah Ndungu, Chairperson of the Kenya National Association of Private Colleges, commended the honorees for their dedication to excellence.

“Every award presented here tells a story of perseverance, commitment, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” she said during her address.

Jubilant Stewards of Africa announced plans to host additional ceremonies, including the Institutional Sector Awards in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria in April 2025, and an international gala in South Africa or Dubai in December 2025. These events aim to continue celebrating excellence and inspiring industries across Africa and beyond.