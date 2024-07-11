AG Muturi Threatens Legal Action Against the Standard Over ‘Misleading’ Article

Attorney General Justin Muturi has denied allegations that President William Ruto fails to consult him, despite his role as the State’s chief adviser.

In a statement on Thursday, Muturi described the report attributed to him as untrue.

“As a former lawmaker and former speaker of the National Assembly, I uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency,” he said in relation to an article published by the Standard.

“The misquotations in the article are misleading to the Kenyan public and undermine these principles.”

Muturi emphasized that the media must always be responsible and accurate in their reporting.

He added that he will pursue legal action to compel the daily to issue a correct public statement on the matter.

“It is imperative that the media maintain accuracy and responsibility in their reporting to ensure that the truth is upheld,” he added.

The local daily reported that the AG revealed that his input was not being sought on key legal matters.

In fact, the daily, claimed that Muturi said that he was not consulted on the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) a fortnight ago.

Muturi was also quoted as saying that he had not advised the government on police conduct during protests or on President William Ruto’s decision to order a public debt audit.