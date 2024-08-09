AG Nominee Oduor to be Vetted by Parliament

Parliament will Friday August 9 vet William Ruto nominees for Attorney General and the East African Community Affairs ministry.

Ruto picked Dorcas Agik Oduor for Attorney General and Beatrice Asukul Moe for the EAC and Regional Development docket.

Moe will be the first to appear before the Committee on Appointments, which is chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, at 10am, while Oduor’s turn will come at noon.

Oduor, a senior counsel, is the secretary of public prosecutions in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

If approved by MPs, Oduor will make history as Kenya’s first female Attorney General.

She takes over from Justin Muturi, whose stint was short-lived after President William dissolved his entire Cabinet and removed the AG.

Muturi was reappointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management.

Ruto had nominated former Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano for Attorney General when he announced the first batch of his Cabinet picks, but he later nominated her as Tourism Cabinet Secretary.

As for Moe, he is a social scientist and a consultant who was previously a County Executive Committee member for Water, Irrigation and Agriculture in Turkana.

If approved by Parliament, Moe will take over the office previously held by Peninah Malonza.

Malonza was among the ministers who did not return to Ruto’s new Cabinet.

The vetting comes a day after Ruto oversaw the swearing-in of 19 Cabinet Secretaries at State House in Nairobi.

They include Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Soipan Tuya (Defence). John Mbadi (National Treasury), Justin Muturi (Public Service), Aden Duale (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry), Nice Wahome (Lands), Julius Ogamba (Education), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Af-fairs) and Alfred Mutua (La-bour and Social protection).

The others are Eric Muuga (Water and Sanitation), Salim Mvurya (Investment, Trade and Industry), Debra Barasa (Health) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs and Sports), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Margaret Nyambura (ICT and Digital Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperative).