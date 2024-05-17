Agnes Kalekye Named KBC Managing Director

The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Eliud has named Agnes Kalekye Nguna as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Kalekye’s appointment takes effect immediately for a three-year term.

She previously served as Chief Operating Officer at The Star Publications and was Chair of the Media Owners Association.

“We wish Ms. Nguna well in her new role and the Ministry looks forward to her working closely with the Board of Directors in the revitalisation of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation as envisaged,” Owalo said in a statement.

Eight candidates had been shortlisted for the position which was advertised in February.

The shortlisted candidates included Abraham Muthogo Kamau from Nairobi, Tabitha Mutemi, OGW from Kitui, Christopher S. Khisa (PhD) from Bungoma and Peter Njigua from Vihiga.

Others were Jason K. Nyantino from Kisii, Peter O. Opondo from Kakamega and Sogoti James from Baringo.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Act Cap 221 Section 5, the Corporation advertised the position of the Managing Director in the print media and on the Corporation’s website on 13th February 2024. The applications closed on 5th March 2024,” the notice shortlisting the candidates read.

In December 2023, CS Owalo terminated the appointment of Samuel Maina as the acting Managing Director of KBC.

Owalo stated that Maina allegedly committed the government to pay US$ 5 billion in LICA Arbitration No. 122233: Channel 2 Group Corporation versus Kenya Broadcasting Corporation without consulting the ministry, the National Treasury, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Department of Justice.

The dispute originates from 2009, when KBC abruptly ended a joint venture agreement with Dubai-based businessman Ajay Sheth, owner of Channel 2 Group.