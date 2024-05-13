Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi Survives Impeachment

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi Monday survived impeachment after the special parliamentary committee determined that the grounds of the impeachment motion were not substantiated.

“The allegations under Ground 1 on gross violation of the constitution, Ground 2 on serious reason for believing that the cabinet secretary has committed a crime under national law and Ground 3 on gross misconduct, as outlined in the special motion, are unsubstantiated,” the committee said in its report to the National Assembly on Monday.

The 11-member committee approved last week investigated allegations raised against the agriculture minister in the impeachment motion sponsored by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

Seven of the 11 MPs voted to save the CS.

MP Wamboka had listed three grounds in the impeachment motion against CS Linturi: gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, serious reasons to believe the CS has committed a crime under national law, as well as gross misconduct.

The allegations surround the procurement and distribution of government-subsidised fertiliser which itself is under probe over concerns it was fake.

The report was tabled by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo who chaired the 11-member select committee.

Waqo said that the majority of the members found the allegations against the CS as unsubstantiated.

Seven members voted to clear Linturi with four members dissenting.