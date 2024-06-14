Ainsley Earhardt Siblings: Get to Know Trenton and Elise Giles Earhardt

Ainsley Earhardt is an American conservative television host and author who works for Fox News.

She has been the co-host of the morning show, Fox & Friends, since 2016.

Earhardt has interviewed prominent figures like former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

She has also written several children’s books and a memoir titled The Light Within Me.

Prior to joining Fox News, Earhardt worked as a reporter and anchor for local news stations in South Carolina and Texas.

She has been married twice, first to Kevin McKinney and then to former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor, with whom she has a daughter.

Siblings

Ainsley has two siblings. Her older sister is Elise Giles Earhardt. Not much is publicly known about Elise, but it is mentioned that she is older than Ainsley.

Ainsley’s younger brother is Trenton Earhardt, born in 1982. Trenton is about 4-5 years younger than Ainsley. There is limited information available about Trenton’s life and career.

Career

Earhardt’s career in journalism spans several decades and various roles.

She began her career in journalism at WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina, where she worked as a reporter and anchor from 2000 to 2004.

During this time, she covered local news, politics, and breaking stories.

After leaving WLTX, Earhardt moved to San Antonio, Texas, to work at KENS-TV.

She served as a reporter and anchor from 2004 to 2007, covering local news, politics and investigative stories.

Earhardt experience at KENS-TV helped her develop her skills as a journalist and prepared her for her future roles.

In 2007, she joined Fox News, where she worked as a correspondent and anchor.

Earhardt covered various topics, including politics, breaking news and human interest stories. Her work at Fox News allowed her to expand her reach and visibility as a journalist.

In 2016, she became a co-host of the morning show, Fox & Friends, which aired on Fox News.

Earhardt has been in this role ever since, working alongside Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade to provide news, commentary and entertainment to viewers.

Her current position as a co-host on Fox & Friends has made her a well-known figure in American television news.

In addition to her work on Fox & Friends, Earhardt has made appearances on other Fox News shows, such as Hannity and Fox and Friends Weekend.

She has also contributed to Fox News’ coverage of major events, including presidential elections and breaking news stories.

Throughout her career, Earhardt has demonstrated her versatility as a journalist, covering a wide range of topics and working in various roles.

Personal life

Earhardt's personal life has been the subject of public interest due to her high-profile career and relationships.

Her first marriage was to Kevin McKinney, a businessman, from 2005 to 2009. The couple divorced after four years of marriage.

In 2012, Earhardt married Will Proctor, a former Clemson University quarterback.

The couple had a daughter, Hayden Proctor, born in 2015. However, they divorced in 2019 after seven years of marriage.

This divorce was also reported on by various news outlets, highlighting the public’s interest in Earhardt’s personal life.

Since 2019, Earhardt has been in a relationship with Sean Hannity, a fellow Fox News host.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private, but they have been spotted together at various events and have publicly expressed their affection for each other.

This relationship has also been the subject of speculation and media coverage, with many wondering about the nature of their relationship and how it affects their professional lives.