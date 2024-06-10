Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president goes missing

An aircraft carrying Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others has gone missing, a statement from the president’s office said. The Malawi Defense Force aircraft “went off the radar” after it left the nation’s capital, Lilongwe, on Monday, it added.

There are mounting concerns over the safety of the country’s number two citizen, Saulos Chilima following reports of a potential crash landing involving his chopper in Chikangawa forest.

Sources indicate that Vice President Chilima was aboard a Malawi Defence Force chopper en route to Mzuzu Airport to attend a funeral when the aircraft encountered difficulties due to adverse weather conditions.

Subsequently, reports suggest that a crash landing may have occurred upon the chopper’s return journey to Lilongwe.

Eyewitnesses reportedly observed a crash in the Chikangawa forest area, raising fears that Vice President Chilima may have been aboard.

As of now, official statements from the government are awaited. President Lazarus Chakwera has reportedly cancelled his trip to the Bahamas.

This is a developing story, we will keep you posted.