fbpx
    Subscribe
    BUSINESS

    Airtel Africa Appoints Sunil Taldar As New CEO

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Sunil Taldar

    Airtel Africa has announced the appointment of Sunil Taldar as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

    Taldar succeeds Olusegun Ounynsanya, a Nigerian who served in the position for an impressive 12-year tenure.

    The decision to appoint Sunil Taldar was endorsed by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel Africa, who expressed confidence in Taldar’s wealth of experience and strategic vision.

    “The board is delighted to appoint Sunil Taldar as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. His industry experience, strategic vision, constant consumer focus, and proven record of delivery will enable him to lead the Group in the next stages of its development,” Mittal stated.

    Ounynsanya, who officially retired on January 1, 2024, was acknowledged for his significant contributions during his tenure, including the successful launch of the company’s first Sustainability Strategy.

    “It has been a privilege to spend over 12 years of my career at Airtel Africa, and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers across Africa. We continue to transform lives,” Ounynsanya said.

    Airtel Africa PLC recognized Ounynsanya’s impact by appointing him as the Chairperson of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation.

    In this new role, he will leverage his visionary leadership to drive philanthropic initiatives aimed at advancing development and prosperity across Africa.

    “Now it is the right time for me to handover to a new leader who can build on Airtel Africa’s strengths and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead,” Ounynsanya stated.

    He also mentioned his renewed interest in contributing to the empowerment of Africans through digital and financial inclusion beyond the boundaries of for-profit organizations.

    Also Read: How To Check Airtel Data Balance

    As part of the transition plan, Ounynsanya will serve as an advisor to the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board, and the new CEO for 12 months.

    Mittal extended his appreciation to Ounynsanya for accepting these new roles, emphasizing his confidence in Ounynsanya’s visionary leadership contributing to the success of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation.

    “I am pleased Segun has agreed, following his retirement, to assume the new ole as Chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, where he will bring his visionary leadership to this new philanthropic initiative to advance development and prosperity across Africa,” Mittal said.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    New Expressway Charges: Motorists To Pay Up To Ksh2,500 To Use Express Way

    Airtel Africa Appoints Sunil Taldar As New CEO

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X