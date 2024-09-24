Airtel Money Customers Can Now Pay Directly To KCB Bank

Airtel Money customers can now make payments directly to KCB Bank through a new partnership between the two companies.

The collaboration, announced on Tuesday, enables Airtel Money users to pay KCB merchants via the Lipa Na KCB service.

The partnership was signed by Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Anne Kinuthia Otieno, and KCB Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Annastacia Kimtai.

“We are excited to announce that Airtel Money customers can now make payments directly to KCB Group merchants’ paybills via Lipa Na KCB. This collaboration reflects the growth of mobile money interoperability, giving customers more options for mobile transfers and payments,” Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel Money users making payments to KCB paybills will benefit from lower transaction charges compared to current market rates.

This partnership is part of the ongoing trend of businesses embracing digital money transfers.

How to Send Money from Airtel to KCB Bank

Using the Airtel Money USSD.

Dial *334# on your Airtel Line.

Select Lipa Na Paybill.

Select Airtel Money Paybill.

Select Send money to bank then choose KCB.

Enter the KCB Account Number you are transferring money to and the Amount.

Enter your Airtel Money PIN and confirm.

Using the Airtel App.

Open your Airtel Money App.

Go to Airtel Money.

Select Paybill.

Select Banking.

Select KCB Bank and enter the Account Number that you are sending money to.

Enter your Airtel Money PIN and confirm.

How do I send money from my KCB account to Airtel Money Wallet?

Using the KCB App

Open your KCB Bank App.

Select Send to Mobile.

Choose Airtel.

Choose either Self or Other.

Enter the receiving Airtel phone number and the Amount to send.

Select Submit.

Confirm details and click Proceed.

Enter your KCB mobile banking PIN to complete the transaction.

Using USSD *522#