Airtel Money Customers Can Now Pay Directly To KCB Bank

Airtel Money customers can now make payments directly to KCB Bank through a new partnership between the two companies.

The collaboration, announced on Tuesday, enables Airtel Money users to pay KCB merchants via the Lipa Na KCB service.

The partnership was signed by Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Anne Kinuthia Otieno, and KCB Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Annastacia Kimtai.

“We are excited to announce that Airtel Money customers can now make payments directly to KCB Group merchants’ paybills via Lipa Na KCB. This collaboration reflects the growth of mobile money interoperability, giving customers more options for mobile transfers and payments,” Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel Money users making payments to KCB paybills will benefit from lower transaction charges compared to current market rates.

This partnership is part of the ongoing trend of businesses embracing digital money transfers.

How to Send Money from Airtel to KCB Bank

To use the Lipa Na KCB service, registered Airtel Money customers can dial *334# or use the My Airtel App for easy access.