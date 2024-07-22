A’ja Wilson Siblings: All About Renaldo Wilson

A’ja Wilson, born August 8, 1996, is an American professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

A standout at the University of South Carolina, she led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Championship in 2017 and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Drafted first overall in 2018, she won her first WNBA MVP in 2020 and has since secured two WNBA titles (2022, 2023) and an Olympic gold medal.

Off the court, Wilson is a best-selling author and entrepreneur, launching multiple business ventures, including a signature sneaker with Nike.

Siblings

A’ja has one older brother named Renaldo Wilson, who also played basketball at the collegiate level and continued his career professionally overseas.

Renaldo’s experience in the sport has provided A’ja with a supportive environment and valuable insights into the game.

Growing up in a sports-oriented family, Renaldo’s involvement in basketball likely influenced A’ja’s passion for the sport.

She has often mentioned the importance of family support in her career, highlighting how siblings can share experiences that shape their athletic journeys.

The Wilson family has been a strong support system for A’ja, including not only her brother but also her parents, who have played an instrumental role in her development as an athlete.

College career

Wilson had a remarkable college career at the University of South Carolina, where she played for the Gamecocks from 2014 to 2018.

Under coach Dawn Staley, Wilson quickly made her mark, earning the SEC Freshman of the Year award in her first season and setting multiple records for freshmen in the SEC.

In her sophomore year, she won her first SEC Player of the Year award and was named a consensus All-American, leading the Gamecocks to both the SEC regular season and Tournament Championships.

Wilson’s junior year culminated in a historic achievement as she helped South Carolina secure its first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2017, earning the Most Outstanding Player award in the tournament.

Her senior season in 2018 was her most statistically impressive, where she swept all National Player of the Year awards and became the all-time leading scorer in South Carolina women’s basketball history.

Wilson finished her college career with numerous accolades, including three SEC Player of the Year awards and multiple All-American honors, solidifying her legacy as one of the top players in college basketball history.

WNBA career

Wilson began her WNBA career when she was selected first overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 draft.

She made an immediate impact, winning the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in her debut season.

Over the years, Wilson has established herself as one of the league’s premier players, earning multiple All-Star selections and the WNBA MVP award in 2020.

She played a pivotal role in leading the Aces to their first WNBA Championship in 2022 and successfully defended the title in 2023, where she was named Finals MVP.

In 2023, Wilson set several single-season records, including 29 games scoring 20 or more points and 335 field goals made.

Accolades

Wilson has achieved numerous accolades throughout her basketball career, establishing herself as one of the top players in the WNBA and college basketball.

In college, she was instrumental in leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2017, earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Wilson was a consensus first-team All-American and swept all National Player of the Year awards in 2018.

In the WNBA, she has won two championships (2022, 2023) with the Las Vegas Aces and was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2023.

Wilson is a two-time WNBA MVP (2020, 2022) and a five-time All-Star.

She also holds the record for the most points scored in a WNBA game with 53 points and has been recognized as a three-time All-WNBA First Team member and a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Additionally, she won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics.