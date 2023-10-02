Akothee Reveals Traumatic Experience Leading to Therapy

Kenyan artist Akothee, who had been using the name “Mrs. Schweizer” on social media following her wedding to Swiss national Denis Schweizer, has reverted to her original title, Akothee Kenya.

This decision comes nearly six months after her extravagant wedding.

In a recent social media post, Akothee expressed her gratitude to those who supported her during a challenging period in her life. She revealed that she had been undergoing private healing and therapy for the past two months.

Akothee disclosed that she had experienced a traumatic experience that left her emotionally shaken and unstable. During this time, she often went without food and sleep, all while maintaining her public image, family, and business.

Recognizing her emotional instability, Akothee began monitoring her behavior and sought therapy to address her emotional state. “I never knew about emotional abuse until I started therapy,”she said.

The artist extended her appreciation to her close friends, family, especially her children, and her best friend, Nellyoaks, for being her pillars of strength during this challenging period.

Akothee’s healing process is ongoing, with her currently in her second month of therapy.

She urged her fans to remain patient, continue praying for her and her family, and respect her privacy during this time. She assured her followers that she would return with good news once she felt stable enough to share more.

In her message to the media, Akothee kindly requested that they allow her this private moment to heal and emphasized her intention not to harm anyone with her revelations.

