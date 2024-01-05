Tragedy As Al Shabaab Militants Fatally Shoot Minor in Attack on Car in Garissa

Al Shabaab militants shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in an attack on a car in Hagadera area, Garissa County.

This is the latest incident to happen in the area and seems to be targeting locals. There is little help from locals to tame the terrorists who are now roaming most parts of the region, officials say.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening as the deceased and four others were headed for Hagadera from Hamey when they were attacked.

Gunmen who were on the road in Omar Mathahey area opened fire and hit the boy in the right hip killing him as the other passengers escaped unhurt.

He was rushed to Hagadera IRC Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Officials conducted an autopsy on the body and released it to the family for burial.

This came hours before the same gunmen attacked a police vehicle on the same route leaving one officer injured on Thursday morning.

Officials warned there could be an increase in such attacks in the coming months after dozens of the terrorists were spotted in the area.

A team of General Service Unit escaped unhurt after their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (M-RAP) vehicle was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Banane, Garissa County.

The incident happened approximately two kilometres from Banane Centre in Damajale location some 80 kilometers from Liboi police station.

Police said the officers were on their way to Hargadera to pick up officers who had been off-duty when the incident occurred on January 4.

Police said the officers managed to escape unhurt save for one whose hearing had been affected by the explosion.

The team was from Hamey GSU camp. The vehicle was extensively damaged on the front part after being hit by the explosion.

Security officers have complained locals are not helping in the war against the terrorists who are now increasingly turning against them.

Security officials have since increased their patrols in the area as they pursue the attackers.

Somalia based al Shabaab militants are behind the attacks, which have left many dead, others injured and affected development at large.

Most non local teachers have escaped the area after being targeted by the terrorists.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.