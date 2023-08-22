Al Shabaab Kill Two, Burn Houses in Lamu Attack

At least two people were Monday night killed in an attack by gunmen believed to be al Shabaab militants in Lamu.

The attackers also burnt down at least ten houses in Salama Village. Witnesses and police said over 30 heavily armed terrorists raided the village between 8.30 pm and 11 pm on Monday.

Local administrators have confirmed that the terrorists also stole nine goats, TV sets, solar panels and lamps before fleeing to the nearby forest.

Salama village was in June this year raided by militants who killed five people and razed down six houses.

Police said the two were shot dead in Nyongoro area on the Witu-Lamu highway. The gang had stopped vehicles at the stretch and started to attack the occupants.

Police arrived later and dispersed the attackers. The militants also tried to force their way into the Pandanguo GSU camp but were repulsed.

Tension is also high at Pandanguo and Jima villages after gunshots were heard overnight. The police were backed by personnel from the National Police Reserve (NPR) officers who repulsed a large scale attack targeting civilians.

In Pandaguo the terror group probed elite GSU Camp with RPG and assault riffles, police said. The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The state has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Salama, Juhudi, Widho Marafa, Mashogoni, and Ukumbi in Lamu West

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

