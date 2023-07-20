Al Shabaab Terrorists Raid Garissa Construction Site Steal Jerks, Diesel

A gang believed to be al Shabaab terrorists raided a construction site in Balambala, Garissa County and stole two hydraulic motor vehicle jerks and several liters of diesel.

The gang which drove into the yard run by a Chinese construction company was armed with rifles in the Tuesday morning incident, police and witnesses said.

They stole 52 liters of diesel that was at the yard, officials said.

This is after they ordered all workers who were present to lie down in the Tuesday July 18 morning.

The workers are constructing the Lapset corridor to connect Lamu to Garissa, Isiolo, Ethiopia and to South Sudan.

The workers told police five men armed with firearms drove into the yard and ordered all the guards on duty to lie down.

They then inspected the site and stole two hydraulic motor vehicle jerks and 52 litres of diesel before driving off.

Police suspect the gang was on the move in the area when their vehicle got stuck and decided to raid the yard.

More security officials have been sent to the area to pursue the gang.

The site is among those being used in the construction of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport road.

The LAPSSET Corridor Programme is Eastern Africa’s largest and most ambitious infrastructure project bringing together Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The terrorists are targeting projects including the Lapsset port and road.

A Chinese company is constructing the Bura-Garissa road connecting Tana River and Kilifi counties.

The construction comprises a 257 kilometer Lamu-Ijara-Garissa section, which is part of the Lapsset project.

Also, the 113 km Hindi-Bodhei-Basuba-Kiunga section and the 83km Ijara-Sangailu-Hulugho section.

Local police officials said they had deployed more personnel to pursue the gang operating in the expansive Boni Forest.

It is not the first time the gang attacks the project which has delayed the construction at large.

