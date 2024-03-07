Alanna Masterson Siblings: Following in Hollywood Footsteps

Alanna Masterson, born on June 27, 1988, is an American actress known for her role as Tara Chambler in the AMC television series, The Walking Dead.

She comes from a family with a background in the entertainment industry, including her brothers Jordan, Danny and Christopher Masterson.

Alanna’s acting career began early, influenced by her siblings’ work in popular TV shows.

She debuted in The Young and the Restless and later appeared in various series like Grey’s Anatomy and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles before landing her significant role in The Walking Dead.

Siblings

Alanna has three siblings, Jordan Masterson, who is her full brother, Danny Masterson, her older half-brother from the same mother and Christopher Masterson, another older half-brother from the same mother.

Alanna’s family background includes her father, Joe Reaiche, a former professional Rugby League Player in Australia and her mother, Carol Masterson.

The family later moved to Los Angeles, where Alanna grew up influenced by her older brothers who were also actors.

Despite not being biologically related, Will is considered like a brother due to the close family relationships and remarriages.

Jordan Masterson

Jordan, born on April 9, 1986, is an American actor known for his roles in various TV series and films.

He played Zeb in Danielle Steel’s TV adaptation “Star” in 1993 and Mark in The 40-Year-Old Virgin in 2005.

Jordan is recognized for his recurring role as Ryan Vogelson in Last Man Standing on ABC and FOX.

He has also appeared in shows like Grounded for Life, George Lopez, CSI: Miam and How I Met Your Mother.

Aside from his acting career, Jordan has been involved in controversies related to misconduct while serving as a police constable with Cheshire Constabulary.

He was found guilty of misconduct in public office following incidents involving sexual contact with a vulnerable woman during duty, leading to his conviction and resignation from the police force.

Danny Masterson

Danny, born on March 13, 1976, in Long Island, New York, is an American actor and producer known for his roles in That ’70s Show, Dracula 2000 and Face/Off.

He has been married to Bijou Phillips since October 18, 2011, and they have one child.

Recently, Danny has been in the spotlight due to legal issues, and he is currently serving a 30 years to life sentence in prison after being convicted of raping two women.

Danny’s prison transfer from Corcoran State Prison to California Men’s Colony has attracted attention, sparking discussions about celebrity scandals, the treatment of high-profile prisoners and the criminal justice system.

Despite his acting career, his personal life has been overshadowed by these legal matters.

The ongoing conversations surrounding his case highlight broader societal issues related to sexual assault, media coverage of celebrities in legal trouble and public perceptions of the justice system.

Christopher Masterson

Christopher Masterson, born on January 22, 1980, in Long Island, New York, is an American actor known for his roles in TV series like Malcolm in the Middle and That ’70s Show.

He is the older brother of Jordan Masterson and Danny Masterson.

Christopher’s acting career also includes roles in series like American History X, Scary Movie 2 and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

His career has been marked by his performances in popular TV shows and films, earning him recognition among audiences.

Despite maintaining a lower profile compared to his siblings, Christopher has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry through his acting roles.

Career

Alanna is an American actress known for her role as Tara Chambler in AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Her career began to flourish when she debuted in the fourth season of the series, becoming a series regular from the fifth season onwards.

Apart from her notable role in “The Walking Dead,” Masterson also had a recurring role in the fourth season of the ABC series, Mistresses.

Despite her success in acting, Alanna Masterson has faced some controversies.

In September 2023, she was reportedly under fire for allegedly intimidating one of the victims during a trial, as mentioned in a victim’s impact statement in court.

Alanna comes from a family with a background in the entertainment industry.

She is the younger sister to her brother Jordan Masterson and two half-brothers, Danny Masterson and Christopher Masterson.

Her family moved to Los Angeles where she grew up, influenced by her older brothers who were also actors.

Is Alanna Masterson married?

Alanna is in a long-term relationship with Brick Stowell, a talented photographer and tour organizer. The couple has a daughter together.

Their relationship has been private, and they are not married. Alanna and Brick have been together for several years, with their relationship starting around 2008.

Despite not being married, they share a life together and have a daughter born in 2015.

Alanna’s relationship with Brick Stowell has been a significant part of her personal life, alongside her successful acting career.