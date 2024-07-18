Alba Baptista Siblings: All About Benjamin Pereira and Ana Luisa Baptista

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress who began her career in her native Portugal with the series Jardins Proibidos.

She has since starred in multiple popular Portuguese series and films such as A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação and Jogo Duplo.

In 2020, Baptista made her English-language debut starring in the Netflix series Warrior Nun.

She was born in Lisbon, Portugal to a Portuguese mother and Brazilian father. In addition to her native Portuguese, she is fluent in English, Spanish, French and German.

Baptista is known for her charity work, including volunteering at an orphanage in Cambodia in 2018 to focus on education.

Siblings

Baptista has two siblings – a brother named Benjamin Pereira Baptista, who was born in 1986 and a sister named Ana Luisa Baptista, who was born in 1991.

Baptista’s siblings have different interests and careers compared to her own acting profession.

Her sister is described as someone who “relishes an intense debate and is now a lawyer”, while her brother “monetized his love for crunching numbers by pursuing accounting law”.

Despite these differences, the sources state that Baptista is close with both her siblings and her parents.

Career

Baptista began acting in her native Portugal in 2014 with a role in the TV series Jardins Proibidos.

Over the next several years, she continued to build her resume with parts in popular Portuguese television shows like A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação and Jogo Duplo.

These early roles showcased her talent and helped establish her as a rising star in Portugal.

Baptista’s big break came in 2020 when she was cast as the lead in the Netflix series, Warrior Nun.

Also Read: Kim Basinger Siblings: A Closer Look at the Unseen Basingers

This English-language role as Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back, was a major departure from her previous work in Portuguese.

However, Baptista’s performance was widely praised, with many critics highlighting her ability to balance action, drama and humor.

The show was a hit for Netflix and helped introduce Baptista to an international audience.

Following the success of Warrior Nun, Baptista has continued to take on high-profile roles.

In 2022, she appeared in the film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, playing Natasha, a young seamstress in 1950s Paris.

The film, which also starred Isabelle Huppert and Lesley Manville, was a critical and commercial success.

In addition to acting, Baptista has also directed and produced the short film Change in 2020.

She has expressed interest in expanding her work behind the camera in the future as a screenwriter, producer, and director.

Baptista’s multilingual abilities in Portuguese, English, Spanish, French and German have also opened up opportunities for her to work internationally.

Awards and accolades

In 2017, Baptista won the Golden Globe for Revelation of the Year in Portugal for her acting work.

In 2019, she received the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her performance in the short film Miami, which was her first acting role at age 16.

In 2020, Baptista was named one of IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 for her lead role in the Netflix series Warrior Nun.

Also in 2020, she received the European Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival, recognizing her as an up-and-coming international acting talent.

These honors highlight Baptista’s impressive rise to prominence in the acting world in a relatively short period of time, having been recognized with major awards in Portugal as well as international accolades by the age of 25.