Albert Pujols Net Worth, Salary, And Career

Albert Pujols, the renowned Dominican-born professional baseball player, boasts an impressive net worth of $170 million. Since his debut in Major League Baseball (MLB), Pujols has solidified his status as one of the league’s greatest hitters and most consistent players.

Albert Pujols Contract and Salary

Pujols’ earnings and contracts underscore his prominence in the sport. His peak salary with the St. Louis Cardinals reached $14.5 million, while his last contract with the team amounted to $100 million over seven years. Upon joining the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011, he signed a groundbreaking 10-year, $254 million contract, marking one of baseball’s largest deals at the time. Beyond his salary, Pujols has capitalized on endorsements, earning an additional $7 million annually during the peak of his career. His financial success extends beyond the diamond, with earnings totaling $30 million between salary and endorsements from June 2017 to June 2018.

Albert Pujols Net Worth

Early Life

Pujols’ journey to baseball stardom began in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he was born in 1980. Raised primarily by his grandmother, uncles, and aunts, he honed his skills using makeshift equipment before immigrating to the United States. Despite facing challenges, including witnessing a convenience store shooting shortly after arriving in New York City, Pujols persevered and excelled in baseball at Fort Osage High School in Missouri.

Rise to Prominence

Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1999, Pujols quickly rose through the ranks, earning recognition as the National League Rookie of the Year in 2001.

His early seasons were marked by exceptional performance, setting numerous records and earning MVP consideration. Pujols’ tenure with the Cardinals included notable achievements such as reaching 200 career home runs and securing his first World Series ring in 2006.

Transition to the Los Angeles Angels

In 2012, Pujols embarked on a new chapter with the Los Angeles Angels, where he continued to make significant contributions to the sport. Despite facing challenges, including injuries, he maintained his status as one of baseball’s elite players, reaching milestones such as his 500th career home run in 2014.

Personal Life

Off the field, Pujols enjoys a fulfilling family life, being married to his wife Deidre and raising five children. His real estate ventures include a stunning mansion in Irvine, California, which he sold in 2024 for $8.8 million after initially listing it for $7.75 million.