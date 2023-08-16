ALDI Expands Reach With Acquisition Of Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarket

Global supermarket chain ALDI has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket as part of a strategic move by Southeastern Grocers to divest its assets.

The acquisition is poised to propel ALDI’s growth trajectory while enhancing its capacity to provide high-quality products at competitive prices in the southeastern region of the United States.

ALDI’s CEO, Jason Hart, emphasized the alignment of values and histories between the newly acquired brands and ALDI.

“Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket share strong roots in the Southeast, and we are excited to continue their legacy while furthering ALDI’s commitment to value and customer service,”he said.

The acquisition is set to support ALDI’s nationwide expansion plans, including the opening of 120 new stores by year-end, raising the total to over 2,400 stores.

In an era where economic challenges have led many retailers to downsize, ALDI is showcasing its confidence in the market by pursuing an expansion strategy.

The transaction encompasses around 400 locations of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket across several southeastern states, reaffirming ALDI’s position as one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the country.

Anthony Hucker, President, and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, expressed the significance of the merger agreement in reinforcing their commitment to quality and service.

Hucker stated, “ALDI’s approach resonates with our vision, and this collaboration will usher in positive changes for our customers, associates, and communities throughout the Southeast.”

ALDI’s extensive investment of $2.5 billion in the southeastern region, coupled with its recent establishment of a regional headquarters and distribution center, demonstrates its dedication to this market.

The company is committed to operating both Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same commitment to quality, as it evaluates the possibility of converting select locations to the ALDI format.

As a workplace recognized by Great Place to Work® and Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers, ALDI’s acquisition endeavors extend beyond business to include a focus on employee well-being and community engagement.

The transaction, expected to finalize in the first half of 2024, remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

ALDI’s expansion into Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores is poised to enrich customer experiences, while the company’s dedication to sustainability and affordability continues to set it apart in the highly competitive grocery industry.

