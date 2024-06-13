Alex Albon Siblings: A Family United by Speed and Support

Alex Albon is a Thai-British Formula One driver who currently competes for Williams Racing.

Born on March 23, 1996, in London, he races under the Thai flag, making him the second driver from Thailand to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Albon began his racing career in karting at the age of 8 and progressed to open-wheel cars, competing in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, FIA Formula 3 European Championship, GP3 Series and FIA Formula 2 Championship.

He made his Formula One debut in 2019 with Scuderia Toro Rosso and was later promoted to Red Bull Racing.

After a brief stint as a test and reserve driver in 2021, Albon returned to the grid in 2022 with Williams Racing, where he has continued to compete.

Siblings

Albon has four siblings: three sisters, Chloe, Zoe, and Alicia and a brother, Luca Albon.

Despite his success in Formula One, there is little public information available about his sisters.

His brother, Luca, is part of his close-knit support system and offers encouragement and support during challenging times.

Karting career

Albon started karting at the age of 8 in 2005.

He began competing in his local Hoddesdon karting championship and later participated in the cadet class, finishing 1st at the Kartmasters British Grand Prix in 2006.

This early success marked the beginning of his karting career, which would eventually lead him to the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula One.

From 2008 to 2010, Albon drove in the KF3 karting class, where he won several championships.

He won the Kartmasters British GP in 2008, the Formula Kart Stars Championship in 2009 and the KF Winter Series in the same year.

Also Read: Vitalik Buterin Siblings: Get to Know Katya and Misha Buterin

Additionally, he secured the Super 1 National KF3 title in 2009 and the CIK-FIA European Championship and CIK-FIA World Cup in 2010.

These achievements demonstrate Albon’s early talent and dedication to the sport, laying the foundation for his future success in open-wheel racing.

Formula One career

Albon made his Formula One debut in 2019 with Toro Rosso.

He impressed in his rookie season, scoring points in his second race in Bahrain and recovering to finish 10th after starting from the pitlane in China.

Albon continued to perform well, earning a mid-season promotion to Red Bull Racing, replacing Pierre Gasly.

He finished fifth on his Red Bull debut in Belgium and scored points in seven of the remaining nine races, including a fourth-place finish in Japan.

In 2020, Albon remained at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

He struggled to match Verstappen’s pace but secured his first F1 podium at the Tuscan Grand Prix and a second podium in Bahrain.

Despite the strong finish to the season, Red Bull replaced Albon with Sergio Pérez for 2021.

Albon served as Red Bull’s reserve and test driver in 2021 before signing with Williams for the 2022 season.

He has continued to impress in his second chance at F1, earning a reputation as a quick qualifier and composed racer.

Albon currently has 230 career points from 90 Grand Prix entries, with two third-place finishes as his best results.

Personal life

Albon is in a relationship with Muni ‘Lily’ He, a professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour.

The couple met in 2019 through social media after Albon tried golf and Lily watched Netflix’s Drive to Survive. They started dating and have been together since then.

Lily is known for her impressive golfing skills, having won several tournaments, including the 2018 Prasco Charity Championship and the 2019 LPGA Q-Series.

She also has a significant social media following and has collaborated with brands like Nike and WeChat.