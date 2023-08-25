Alex Mwakideu Joins Radio 47

Alex Mwakideu has joined Radio 47’s breakfast show team.

Mwakideu will co-host the 6 am to 10 am show with Mwashumbe starting Monday.

Days ago, the former Milele FM presenter announced his departure from the Mediamax-owned radio station but later claimed a misunderstanding had led to the decision.

“Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi… aaawwweeee… Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages, we had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go! Itambe Milele!” Mwakideu said on Facebook.

With an impressive career spanning 23 years in the media industry, Mwakideu’s trajectory began in the year 2000 when he secured his inaugural position at Baraka FM in Mombasa.

Over the subsequent decade, he fine-tuned his craft and established himself as a prominent and influential voice within the radio landscape.

Also joining Cape Media’s TV47 was former Citizen TV host, Willis Raburu.

Raburu hosted his first show, Wabebe Experience, on Friday morning.

Announcing the move, Raburu said: “I’m excited to be joining Kenya’s fastest-growing media house, TV47. This partnership shows their commitment to diversity, quality, and excellence, and I’ll be joining a team that continues to exhibit and grow these amazing tenets. Buckle your seatbelts! We are in for an amazing ride.”

The move came after he spent an impressive 13 years at Citizen TV, where he not only hosted popular TV shows like “10 over 10” but also took on roles as a digital and communication consultant and influencer.

His journey in the media industry reflects his commitment to growth and evolution, as he continues to explore new avenues and embrace change.

In a heartfelt video shared on his Twitter account, Raburu reflected, “Change is the essence of life. Change is the only thing that we will continue to experience. Transition is the path we walk.”

