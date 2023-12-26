fbpx
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth And Salary

    2 Mins Read
    Born in New York City in 1989, Ocasio-Cortez’s journey began in the suburban neighborhood of Yorktown Heights. Despite facing financial challenges, her academic prowess earned her recognition, including a notable achievement at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

    Transitioning into adulthood, she navigated the complexities of life, working as a bartender and waitress to support her family. In 2016, she founded Brook Avenue Press, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to portraying the Bronx positively.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth $200,000
    Date of Birth Oct 13, 1989
    Place of Birth New York City
    Nationality American
    Profession Entrepreneur, Politician

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez net worth is $200,000, a figure that raises questions and curiosity.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Salary

    As a member of the United States Congress, AOC draws an annual salary of $174,000, positioning her as a prominent figure in American politics. This, coupled with additional benefits such as a $3,000 living expense credit, health/insurance, and retirement benefits, contributes to her overall financial picture.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Political Career

    AOC’s political journey commenced in 2017, marked by an unprecedented grassroots campaign challenging the Democratic Caucus Chair, Joe Crowley. Against the odds, she secured victory, becoming the youngest woman ever to serve in the U.S. Congress at the age of 29.

    Her resounding win in the 2018 midterm elections, where she garnered 78% of the vote, positioned her as a key figure in the Democratic victory, further solidifying her influence within “The Squad.”

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Achievements

    A staunch member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Ocasio-Cortez champions progressive policies, including Medicare for All, tuition-free education, and environmental reforms encapsulated in the Green New Deal.

    In the 2022 elections, she emerged victorious, continuing her advocacy for progressive ideals and civil rights, notably for Puerto Rico.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Husband

    Beyond politics, AOC is a Roman Catholic engaged to web developer Riley Roberts. Her wealth disclosures, filed in April 2018, revealed a nuanced financial portfolio, ranking her among the least wealthy members of the 116th Congress. Despite limited savings and student loan debt, her commitment to public service is evident through her congressional salary and benefits.

     

